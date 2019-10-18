FLORENCE, S.C. – For most of last season, Zach Carey really didn’t even think about swimming the 100 butterfly event at the SCISA state swim meet.
After only competing in it a few times during the regular season, it was somewhat of a last-minute decision to go for it.
No one was more surprised than he then when he walked away with the state title in a time of 55.93.
“It was pretty overwhelming,” Carey said. “I just remember looking up and seeing my friend Luke Baker sitting there super-hyped. It was really funny.”
After almost not even competing a year ago, Carey now his sights set on an even higher goal as he attempts to close out his high school career at the SCISA State Swim Meet at the Augusta Aquatics Center in Augusta, Ga.
“My goal is to break the state record there,” he said. “It’s 52.8, I believe. I was .1 away from beating that record in the regular season. So I’m hoping for a sub-50 or a 50 for the state meet.”
That goal began at the end of last year when Carey started to finally swim year-round and take an extra focus on the 100 butterfly, he said.
“I think last year definitely showed I could do something more than just freestyle,” he said. “I think I’ve kind of improved everything about the stroke – technique, turns, dolphin kicks. There were definitely a lot of changes with that stroke this year.”
And that’s not even the one he considers his best. Carey has finished first in every individual event he’s swum this year, Titans coach Dustin McRae said, and at one point had the top times in seven different events in all of SCISA.
“We got him to swim with us on our club team, and just looking at where he was last year until now, it’s insane how much progress he’s made," McRae said. “He’s always kind of naturally had it. I think once he won state last year, it was something he was really motivated to do.”
Carey will also compete individually in the 100 breaststroke event, with a very specific finish in mind for that one as well.
“I swam it earlier in the season and came in at 1:04 I think,” he said. “So I really wanted to break a minute at state and that’s been my goal.”
Carey is also a big part of the Titans’ 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams that are set to compete today.
“He’s the anchor on both,” McRae said. “He’s the one that we put at the back to kind of bring it home for us.”
With his final high school meet soon behind him, Carey has eyes on even loftier goals when it comes to his future swimming career.
“The extreme dream would obviously be to compete in the Olympics one day,” he said. “But probably a more realistic dream would be to compete at a (NCAA) D-I school.”
Carey already has an offer from D-II Wingate, but with another strong showing at the state meet…
“The sky’s the limit for him,” McRae said.
