Three candidates for seats on the Hartsville City Council ran unopposed in the city’s municipal general election Nov. 5.
Bryson S. Caldwell, owner and president of Caldwell Insurance Consultants LLC, ran unopposed for the District 2 seat held by Councilman Bernice Wilson. Wilson, a council member since 2007, did not seeking reelection.
Caldwell is also a funeral director and embalmer apprentice at Hines Funeral Home Inc., managing general agent with the Wealth Alliance Group Inc., and sales representative with Embalmers Supply Co. He is an active member of Myrtle Lodge No. 64, Hartsville Branch of the NAACP and other organizations.
Councilman Johnny Andrews ran for reelection without opposition in District 4. Andrews, who also serves as mayor pro tem, was elected to a sixth term. He has served on the council since 1999.
District 6 Councilman Bobby McGee also was unopposed in his reelection bid. McGee, who won a special election in February to fill a vacancy in the District 6 seat created when former councilman Billy Shirley resigned last year, was elected to a full four-year term on the council.
Meanwhile, voters in Darlington elected a new mayor in that city’s election.
Curtis Boyd won his bid to become mayor defeating incumbent Mayor Gloria Hines 1,134 votes to 621. City Councilwoman Carolyn Bruce, who also ran for the office, received 191 votes.
