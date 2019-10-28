Three candidates are running unopposed for three seats on the Hartsville City Council in Tuesday’s municipal general election.
Bryson S. Caldwell, owner and president of Caldwell Insurance Consultants LLC, is running for the District 2 seat currently held by Councilman Bernice Wilson. Wilson, a council member since 2007, is not seeking reelection.
Caldwell is also a funeral director and embalmer apprentice at Hines Funeral Home Inc., managing general agent with the Wealth Alliance Group Inc., and sales representative with Embalmers Supply Co. He is an active member of Myrtle Lodge No. 64, Hartsville Branch of the NAACP and other organizations.
Councilman Johnny Andrews is running for reelection in District 4. Andrews, who also serves as mayor pro tem, is running for a sixth term and has served on the council since 1999.
District 6 Councilman Bobby McGee is also seeking reelection. McGee, who won a special election in February to fill a vacancy in the District 6 seat created when former councilman Billy Shirley resigned last year, is running for a full four-year term on the council.
Polls on election day will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Polling places will be as follows:
Precinct 1: First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 213 W. Home Ave. (including Kelleytown city precinct), for Districts 4 and 6.
Precinct 4: Darlington County Outreach Building, 404 S. Fourth St., for District 2.
Precinct 5: Coach TB Thomas Sports Center, 701 W. Washington St., Districts 4 and 6.
Precinct 6: Jerusalem Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 301 S. Sixth St., for District 2.
Precinct 7: First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall (for this election only), 213 W. Home Ave., for District 6.
Precinct 8: North Hartsville Elementary School, 110 School Drive, for District 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.