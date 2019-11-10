FLORENCE, S.C. — The T.J. Spurling Junior and Adult Tennis Classic was held Nov. 1-3 at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.
This tournament offered USTA-sanctioned play for both juniors and adults, which included Parent-Child doubles. Over 100 players participated from three different states.
Play concluded Sunday with the Father-Daughter doubles final pitting two local teams against each other in the finals.
Local West Florence standout Riley Gunter along with her father Kyle Gunter played Francis Marion tennis coach Garth Thomson and his daughter Kaia Thomson. The Thomsons won the match 6-4, 6-2.
