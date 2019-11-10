20191111_fmn_sports_tennis_p1.jpg

The T.J. Spurling Junior and Adult Tennis Classic was held recently at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center, with several local players earning medalist honors. Winners are, left to right, back row: Kennedy Horne, Claire Nance, Riley Gunter, Morgan Brock. Front row: Mattie Segars, John Roland Dawkins, Anne Evans Scott.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

FLORENCE, S.C. — The T.J. Spurling Junior and Adult Tennis Classic was held Nov. 1-3 at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.

This tournament offered USTA-sanctioned play for both juniors and adults, which included Parent-Child doubles. Over 100 players participated from three different states.

Play concluded Sunday with the Father-Daughter doubles final pitting two local teams against each other in the finals.

Local West Florence standout Riley Gunter along with her father Kyle Gunter played Francis Marion tennis coach Garth Thomson and his daughter Kaia Thomson. The Thomsons won the match 6-4, 6-2.

