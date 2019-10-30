The Manor breaks ground on new addition

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Manor Senior Living, located at 2100 Twin Church Road in Florence, broke ground on a new addition to the Asbury Village Patio Homes in September.
The new addition will be a 3,200-square-foot club house that will have many special features. First and foremost, it will be a place for the residents to gather with friends, family, and fellow residents.
The club house will have a large meeting room for social events and activities, as well as an exercise room and a card room. A catering kitchen will be part of the house for use during various community activities and events. The club house also features a marketing suite where the sales and marketing staff can meet with people interested in learning more about Asbury Village.
On the exterior, there will be an outdoor covered seating area, as well as a patio area and a dedicated parking lot specifically for the club house.
The Board of Trustees, alongside Teressa Tabor, president/CEO of The Manor, and her VP staff, celebrated the groundbreaking on Sept.12 and look forward to adding this new amenity for Asbury Village Patio Homes.
The project is scheduled to be completed in approximately six months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.