FLORENCE, S.C. – Students in grades six, seven and eight at Faith Christian Academy spent part of Tuesday helping pack bags of food to be distributed during the Senior Citizens Association’s 12th Thanksgiving Blessing event for senior citizens.
Thanksgiving Blessing is a two-fold, community-oriented event hosted by the Senior Citizens Association (SCA).
“We have three sit-down meals happening along with handing out 1,000 community bags to needy senior citizens in Florence County,” said Jesseca Bonnoitt, marketing coordinator for the Senior Citizens Association. “Homebound seniors will receive a Thanksgiving meal, uncooked, to help them through the Thanksgiving season.”
Bubby Floyd, his twin sister, Sissy Floyd, and Will Williamson delivered the goods and were on hand to help unload the food.
Twelve years ago, Bubby Floyd and the late William ”Bill” Bradham proposed the idea of providing Thanksgiving dinners to seniors in Florence County to SCA. Floyd said Bradham, a city councilman, died approximately two years ago. Floyd has been helping with the meals since the inception of the program.
The first phase, which is a sit-down Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings, has already occurred. Dinners were provided at the Leatherman Senior Center, the Lake City Senior Center and the SCA Timmonsville Center.
In all, Bonnoitt said, they fed about 385 seniors a hot Thanksgiving meal.
Twelve Faith Christian Academy students gathered Tuesday morning at the Leatherman Senior Center to help with the second phase of the Thanksgiving Blessing, which is providing dinners to homebound seniors.
The students unloaded a trailer filled with canned goods, donated from McCall Farms, and then packed them in individual bags.
The meals will include a frozen hen, dressing and three canned vegetables. These will be distributed to approximately 1,000 homebound and needy seniors.
Food Lion Feeds is providing a frozen hen for each participant, Bonnoitt said.
Bonnoitt said many of the individuals receiving the bags of food participate in their year-round Meals on Wheels program. Others called in requesting the meals. They only need proof that they are residents of Florence County and are 65 and older to receive one, Bonnoitt said.
She said the Thanksgiving Blessing is funded through the Drs. Bruce and Lee Foundation with help from McCall Farms, Floyd, Williamson, school students and volunteers.
She said the bags will be distributed for pick-up to four sites: Johnsonville, Pamplico, Lake City and Timmonsville. She said this year they are implementing a new system in which the meals can be picked up at the drive-through so seniors won’t have to get out of their cars.
On Friday, she said, SCA drivers and volunteers will deliver the frozen meals to other homebound clients.
Floyd said he used to cook all of the hens, but now they are delivered frozen.
“It has been a blessing through the years,” Floyd said. “I don’t know who receives them, and I don’t want to know.”
He said they started with roughly 150 people taking part, but the event has grown.
“The outreach is so important to the needy seniors in Florence County, because it provides them with a since of involvement instead of being alone and hungry during the Thanksgiving season,” Bonnoitt said.
Lisa Holland, a teacher at Faith Christian Academy, said their students have been working with the program for about 10 years.
“We like for the kids to give back to the community, and this is a way they can help lots of people,” Holland said.
Larkin Yarborough helped last year. She said it is fun to get out of school and help friends give a helping hand.
“It's fun, and it helps people,” Rachael Springs said.
“It’s mainly fun,” Emilee Hancock said. This was all three students’ second time helping out.
The school is at Lebanon Church in Effingham.
