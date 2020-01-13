Start off the roarin’ ’20s with a bang!
The Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce 99th annual Meeting will be a night you won’t want to miss.
This year’s event takes place at the Pavilion at Lawton Park, 716 Prestwood Drive, Hartsville, Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m. Tickets are $25.
The Will Woodham Business Person of the Year and the Hartsville Rotary Club’s Citizen of the Year awards will be presented during the event.
The new format of the evening includes delicious hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and desserts; lots of socializing; and a ceremony celebrating the chamber’s accomplishments and goals. Jim Money will be performing.
For more information, call the chamber at 843-332-6401.
