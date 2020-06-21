FLORENCE, S.C. – Derick Urquhart still hasn’t seen the full potential of his offense in action yet, as intrasquad games have split the lineup during the past few weeks.
But he is sure of one thing: Speed is going to be a key weapon for Florence this season as it begins its S.C. American League independent schedule at 6 p.m. Tuesday with a doubleheader at Lancaster.
“We’ve got a little more bit more than we’ve had the last couple of years, and I like that,” Urquhart said. “We’ve had probably four intrasquad games – five- or six-inning games – and we’ve got guys like (George Derrick) Floyd who can run at any time. Same goes for (D.P.) Pendergrass, Ashani McFarland (and) Braxton Shelley. Those guys have got some speed and high IQs when they get on the bases and know when to steal.
“They’ve been very aggressive, and we’ve given them the green light. I like to see that.”
While those four have stood out, the lineup is deep with players that can run, including Korique Rainey and Thomas Skipper, Urquhart added.
“We’ve got a lot of good team speed this year,” Rainey said. “I feel like we’re going to be able to put the ball in play and make a lot of things happen.”
Florence likely won’t have the pop in its lineup it’s had in years past thanks to noticeable departures like Will Hardee, but Urquhart prefers the manufacturing runs approach, he said.
“I really don’t think we’re going to be much of a home run hitting team, which is fine with me,” Urquhart said. “We’ve had a few doubles in intrasquad games and we’ve had to manufacture some runs. It’s really hard to tell at the moment, though, because everybody’s still coming out of a layoff of not facing live pitching for a few months.
“We haven’t played to our best position yet, but that’ll come.”
Florence has several returning pieces in its lineup, including its up-the-middle defensive combo in South Florence's Rainey and Hartsville’s Owen Taylor.
Lake View’s Noah Carter is also back for his third season with Pendergrass returning to the outfield and McIver Wallace moving from catcher to mainly the infield.
“I really like what I’ve seen from Caleb Oakley out of Pee Dee Academy,” Urquhart said of potential impact newcomers. “He’ll be in the mix for a top of the lineup type guy. Kody Hanna from Johnsonville joined us because Conway didn’t have a team this year, and he didn’t have a place to play. He’ll be a big impact guy for us at first base.
“Through our intrasquad games, he leads the team in hits; he’s got a home run and leads the team in RBI.”
South Florence’s Mikey Morris is another solid power hitter who will play on the left side of the infield, and West Florence’s Floyd has shown a lot in practices and probably will be in outfield on days he’s not pitching, Urquhart said.
“I feel like right we’re clicking together pretty well,” Rainey said of the team dynamic. “Intrasquad (games) have helped us a lot, and I feel like we’re going to be ready.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.