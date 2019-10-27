Hartsville quarterback Owen Taylor rushed for three touchdowns in Friday’s 24-8 victory over North Myrtle Beach.
The Red Foxes improved to 7-3 and 3-1 in Region 6-4A and will host Darlington at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Marlboro 28 Darlington 6
DARLINGTON — Marlboro County scored the final 21 points and ended a seven-game losing streak, defeating Darlington 28 — 6.
The Bulldogs’ Darrius Grant scored a touchdown to tie the game at 6-6 and Zack Rogers’ extra point broke the tie with 2:11 left in the first half.
Darlington’s Justin Gregg scored on a 3-yard run as the Falcons took a 6-0 lead. A two-point conversion attempt failed.
Marlboro County improved to 2-7, 1-3 Region 6-4A and will host Wilson on Friday.
The Falcons fell to 1-8, 1-3 Region 6-4A and will travel to Hartsville.
Lamar 55 Great Falls 18
GREAT FALLS — Lamar’s Cam Galloway had 111 yards rushing and one touchdown and also passed for 62 yards and two touchdowns.
Teammate Quan Toney rushed for 87 yards.
The game was tied at 12-12 at halftime. The Silver Foxes scored the game’s next 43 points.
Lamar improved to 8-2, 2-0 in Region 2-A and will travel to McBee for the region title at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
McBee 48 Timmonsville 8
TIMMONSVILLE — Jahiem Wright had two rushing touchdowns for McBee, which won 48-8 Friday against Timmonsville.
Panther teammates Payton Horton, Brady Boyle, William Alston and Elijah Williams also scored.
McBee improved to 2-7 overall, 2-0 Region 2-A. Timmonsville fell to 2-7, 0-2 and will host Great Falls at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The winner will get the final playoff spot from that region.
The Panthers will host Lamar next Friday with the region crown on the line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.