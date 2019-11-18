The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery Monday morning at Melton’s Grocery near Hartsville.
Deputies were dispatched to the store at the intersection of North Center Road and East Home Avenue at about 8:30 a.m., according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
According to witnesses, a man entered the store wearing all black clothing with a red mask coving his face. The individual presented a firearm and demanded money, according to the release. The suspect left driving a black older model Dodge sedan traveling toward Hartsville.
Anyone who may have any information about this robbery is asked to contact Darlington County sheriff’s investigators at 843-398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com.
You can also submit tips through sheriff’s office’s mobile app: text “DCSO” to 95577 for a link to download. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
