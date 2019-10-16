FLORENCE, S.C. — There were a few tense moments for Katerina Stewart on Wednesday at the McLeod for Health Florence Open.
Facing top-seeded Johanna Larsson, Stewart looked to have the second set all wrapped up with a 5-1 lead, but Larsson battled back to within 5-4.
“When you’re so close to the finish line and you suddenly go down, it’s scary and it’s tough to keep that mindset of just keep going, keep going,” Stewart said. “But I did the best I could and thankfully closed it out sooner rather than later.”
The 22-year-old Miami native got the last game for a 6-3, 6-4 victory as she advanced in what was a rain-shortened day at Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.
But any challenges Stewart dealt with on Wednesday are nothing compared to the ones she’s faced the last three years.
In 2015, Stewart was at the top of her game after earning a WTA ranking of No. 158 and playing in a U.S. Open qualifying event. While tennis stardom seemed on the horizon, her path took a very different direction shortly afterward — to the United States Military Academy at West Point.
“My dad was in the military, so he kind of raised me in that form,” Stewart said. “For me it was like being at home. It was great. I loved it so much.
“I thought that if I was able to serve my country and play tennis at the same time, that would be a dream come true.”
The plan was to play her college tennis at Army while also enlisting to be in the infantry, but due to some miscommunication with the NCAA over one of the rules, Stewart was not allowed to play tennis.
She stayed for a year, but yearned to get back into tennis and was honorably discharged.
“It’s tough because you have to learn how to be a leader and a soldier and keep up with your academics,” she said of her time there. “You’re always under stressful situations, but that’s what they teach you — how to handle the hardest situation you could possibly have.
“I’m grateful that I went there. I learned a lot.”
Stewart began her journey back on the tennis circuit in 2017, but the comeback took another turn in March of 2018 when she was injured in a car accident driving to a tournament from her home in Miami. She played, but realized afterward something was wrong.
“I had a herniated disk in my back and couldn’t really do much, so I was away for about a year,” Stewart said. “At the time I was managing a tennis club and just kind of managing and teaching, but now I’ve been back for about six or seven months.”
The Florence Open marks just the fifth tournament she’s played since her second return.
“I’m trying to get back into tournament condition, which is something completely different,” Stewart said. “I’m trying my best and just taking it day by day.”
She will face Emma Navarro on Center Court in the round of 16 that begins today at 10 a.m. Wednesday’s action didn’t begin until 1 p.m. after a long weather delay and all of the doubles matches were pushed back until today.
In other singles play, Kennedy Shaffer knocked out No. 3 seed Elizabeth Halbauer 6-3, 6-3. Second-seeded Maria Melnikova advanced as well with a 6-0, 6-3 win against Nina Stadler.
