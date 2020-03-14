FLORENCE, S.C. — With the recent announcement that the rest of the Peach Belt Conference athletic season has been canceled, the Francis Marion University softball team is left to wonder what might have been.
The Patriots were 24-3, off to their best start since 2003, with PBC competition next up on the docket. FMU also had just started receiving national attention with votes in the latest National Fastpitch Coaches Association NCAA Division II Top 25 poll and was in the midst of a nine-game winning streak.
All that will have to be put on hold until 2021. But if there is a silver lining, the Patriots have the vast majority of the current team coming back as only one senior, pitcher Amie Hutchison, is listed on the roster.
FMU began the year under somewhat of a youth movement as a number of underclassmen were going to be counted on to fill key roles. The Patriots had five sophomores in the fold, and welcomed 10 freshmen into the mix as well.
The newcomers seemingly didn’t miss a beat. Outfielder and former Robert E. Lee Academy standout Carson Shannon won the PBC Freshman of the Week award twice while Sarah Harkins and Megan Matsil each captured it once.
Savanna Rosson, Rachel Davis and Jaiden Kiser also saw significant playing time.
“After the first week or so, everyone was used to each other and playing like we’d been playing together for years,” Harkins said. “The upperclassmen don't treat us any differently than they would some of their peers in the same grade. Everyone is treated the same.”
Harkins led the PBC in runs batted in with 34 at the time the season was canceled. Shannon wasn’t far behind at 24.
“I think these young ladies have really bought in to our program and our culture and way of doing things and they’ve just really done a great job,” FMU coach Stacey Vallee said. “…Some of them we kind of expected or were at least hoping we’d see something like this, and some have kind of been surprises.
“I think obviously it’s them. We can’t make them pick things up quickly. I think we’re explaining things well as coaches, but I think they’ve really bought in and they really understand things.”
While the offense was humming, the play in the circle was outstanding as well, led by junior Katelyn Ellard. She ranked first in the PBC with 15 wins to go along with a 1.88 ERA. She was also third in the league with 117 strikeouts.
“Being comfortable and having confidence are really the two things that have changed a lot for me,” Ellard said. “After my freshman year, I didn’t do very well and I was thinking very badly of myself on the softball field and basically everywhere else. It helped me a lot coming here. I have a great support system.
“I think all of it came from confidence.”
She’s was complemented by Janecia Hemingway, Davis and Hutchison who didn’t lose a game between them.
“I definitely think we’ve had more options,” Vallee said of her staff. “We had one injury, but five arms that we could use. They’ve been working hard in the bullpen for us.”
The Patriots also had a flair for the dramatic as they won six games in their final at bat, including two to start the season.
“I’ve been on plenty of teams where you can just feel the defeat in everyone,” Ellard said. “Once you’re behind in the later innings — it’s a just a vibe everyone has. But I can’t remember a single second that this team has had that vibe, even if we’re down a lot.”
“Especially after we had our first walk-off win of the season, it inspired us,” Harkins said. “Once we’re behind, we can come back. That keeps us going.”
