FLORENCE, S.C. — With all the safety measures going into effect because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Southgate Bowling Center had to decide if it was going to temporarily shut its doors as well.
“The discussion was whether or not we wanted to shut down or stay open as much as we could while still keeping everyone safe,” said facility manager Wayne Street. “We’re one of the last recreational places still open, I guess, but we wanted to give people a place to go in case they wanted to get out of the house.
“We chose to stay open with minimal staff and keep going as long as we could.”
Street said Southgate would not have remained opened if he and his staff didn’t believe that they could keep patrons as safe as possible.
“We’ve been keeping our groups to a minimum,” he said. “We’ve been spacing out our people from each other and making sure we’re not on top of each other. We’ve also made sure we have one person on staff doing the disinfecting and cleaning and wiping down tables as soon as people leave and things like that.”
The cleaning of tables, shoes, equipment and other areas (including the arcade) has been a priority and the staff has doubled its cleaning efforts to make things as safe as possible, Street said.
That goes for the bowling lanes as well. Groups are given at least a lane or two of spacing between parties.
“We try to have one group on maybe one or two lanes and then skip a pair and put another group after that,” Street said. “That makes sure no one is right on top of each other and it also gives us time to clean those lanes so that we can put people on those lanes and clean the other ones whenever they’re finished.”
The groups are usually confined to about 10 people or fewer if possible, Street said, and that’s had an effect on the bowling leagues that regularly gather. Most of the leagues that involve senior citizens or older bowlers as well as those leagues that have large memberships have been voluntarily shut down for the most part.
“We left it up to the leagues,” Street said. “They are allowed to bowl if they want to. Most of the seniors voted not to because they’re at a higher risk. Most of our smaller leagues decided to bowl and most of our larger leagues decided that it wasn’t in their best interest.”
There have been other issues the center has had to adapt to as well. The restaurant and bar are also closed, limiting available food and drinks for anyone coming in, especially for celebrations.
“We usually offer birthday packages with pizza and we can’t bring the pizza,” Street said. “We can’t have outside food brought in either, so that’s affected our birthday parties a lot.”
Having to cut down on hours, especially at night, and cut back staff have also been stressful measures taken during this time, he said. There hasn’t been any increase in overall customers either, but Street is hoping for that to change in the coming days.
“I’m thinking people are still a little scared and still a little unsure of what’s going on,” he said. “But we’re hoping that it will pick up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.