FLORENCE, S.C. — There’s optimism that the 2020 college football season will begin on time following the COVID-19 pandemic that currently has the sports world at a standstill.
One program that might be anticipating it more than most is Erskine College as the Flying Fleet are scheduled to return to the gridiron for the first time since the end of the 1951 season.
“I’ve been looking forward to this since I signed my commitment letter,” former South Florence offensive lineman Dylan Truslow said. “I just want to get on the field and show people that you can take a school from nothing to something in a year.”
Truslow is among five Bruins (and close to a dozen Pee Dee players) who signed with the Flying Fleet knowing full well that the entire program was starting from scratch, and that their first year of college football would be contained to the practice field.
“The preparations have been good,” former SFHS wide receiver Tyler Quillens said. “We’re just grinding together and working as a team. As a startup program, everyone’s just out there competing every day.”
Becoming a true team has obviously been a key point of emphasis as most of the entire roster has no experience playing together.
“It was difficult,” Truslow said. “Everyone got there and no one knew anybody. There were no upperclassmen to show you the ropes, so we all had to get together and just come together as one and start building from there.”
Implementing the playbook was the starting point, and as with all high school to college athletes, adapting to the pace of the game was another key hurdle to overcome.
“It’s a big transition,” Quillens said. “Everything moves kind of fast, but it’s been good for me so far. Coach (David) Prince thrived on us using a fast-paced offense and I came to a program that’s based on the same thing — getting ready and getting after it.”
But a year of practice has its advantages in terms of gelling on and off the field, Truslow said.
“We were stuck on the practice field basically 24/7, so we got to know each other a lot better,” he said. “We were also able to actually learn the plays instead of being thrown a playbook and having to learn it overnight.”
The coronavirus has forced individual workouts rather than practices, but Quillens thinks the team will be able to pick things right back up whenever they get back.
“We’ve got to put our foot on the gas because we’ve got strong competition in our conference,” he said. “So when we get back on the field, it’s go time.”
Erskine’s first game is scheduled for September 5 against Catawba College at Greenwood High School.
