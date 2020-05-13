FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University baseball coach Art Inabinet recently announced the signing of five in-state pitchers to add to the Patriot program for 2021.
The quintet will enroll at FMU in the fall of 2020 and consists of four right-handers in South Florence's Joshua Collins, Adam Creswell of Fairfax, Tyler Davis of Myrtle Beach and Blake Sherrill of Rock Hill as well as left-hander Will Wicker of Lexington.
Collins (6-foot-3, 175 pounds) played for former Patriot Kenny Gray. As a junior, he posted a 6-3 record with a 1.90 earned run average. He logged 59 innings and registered 61 strikeouts and issued only 17 walks en route to being named the 2019 Region 6-5A Player of the Year and his team’s most valuable player. He was a varsity letterman each of his four years at South Florence.
“Joshua is a tall lanky right-hander who can throw a breaking ball for a strike at any time,” Inabinet said. “He throws in the low 80’s, but his size projects him to be able to improve to the mid-to-upper 80’s range quickly.”
Creswell attended Andrew Jackson Academy as a senior, after spending his first three prep years at Wade Hampton High School. He garnered All-Region accolades as both a sophomore and junior. He played for American Legion Post 108, and most recently with the Atlanta-based Foundation Sports 17U Mingin travel squad. He was named to the 2019 Rawlings Perfect Game preseason All-America Team. As a youth, he was a member of the 2015 and 2016 Dixie Boys state champions. Off the field, he was selected to South Carolina Boys State following his junior year. In addition to playing baseball, he also lettered three years on the football field.
“Adam is an all-around athlete who could play a field position, but we are bringing him to FMU as a hurler,"Inabinet said. "He throws in the mid-to-upper 80’s range, and is a tough hard-nosed kid. We expect for him to impact our program as a freshman.”
Davis, 5-8 and 150-pounds, is a product of Carolina Forest High school. In the abbreviated 2020 campaign, he batted .312 with eight runs batted in and a .429 on-base percentage. On the mound, he was 0-1 in four appearances with a 4.00 ERA and 12 strikeouts in only seven innings. Davis was a 4-year varsity letterman with the Panthers.
“Tyler is a hard-throwing righty who throws in the high 80’s," Inabinet said. "He just started pitching last year and I am sure as he matures and gets opportunities, he should be throwing in the low 90’s in a short amount of time.”
Sherrill comes to FMU from Legion Collegiate Academy, but he previously played at Rock Hill High School. Sherrill’s most recent season saw him toss 37 1/3 innings with a 3-1 record, scattering only 24 hits and fanning 30 batters with an ERA of 2.25. He also attended Boys State in 2019 and was a member of his school’s National Honor Society. He played travel ball with Canes Baseball and the Charlotte Megastars.
“Blake has good size and a good arm that registers in the mid-to-upper 80’s," Inabinet said. "He projects as a bullpen guy to open his career, but one with a very bright future.”
Wicker attended Gray Collegiate Academy last year and previously was at Lexington High School. He played travel ball with the Lexington Baseball Club Owls.
“Will is a southpaw who really knows how to pitch. He already throws in the 84-to-86 mph range, and has command of three pitches," Inabinet said. "He will likely have a chance to pitch on the weekends for us as a freshman.”
Francis Marion finished its abbreviated 2020 season with a 12-9 mark and was 6-5 in the Peach Belt Conference.
Patriots ink Norwegian golfer
FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University golf coach Mark Gaynor has announced the signing of Markus Skjelstad of Fredrikstad, Norway, to a national letter of intent to attend FMU this fall and play for the Patriots.
Skjelstad is a product of Wang Toppidrett Fredrikstad where he played under the direction of coach Iver Kval Odegaard.
“We are looking forward to Markus joining the FMU golf program,” Gaynor said. “He has competed at a very high level in Norway on the Srixon Tour and has produced a number of top finishes. We have had a number of Norwegian players be a part of our program and he will continue that tradition. He is excited about coming to Florence to continue his academic and athletic career at FMU. He will be a great fit for the Patriots.”
Skjelstad most recently placed sixth with a 72-hole score of 296 at February’s Srixon Nordic Winter Open. Last fall, he finished fourth at the Srixon Tour 8 (Boys U19) event with a 209 tally for 54 holes.
The Francis Marion golf program competes as an NCAA Division I independent. The Patriots registered a pair of Top 10 finishes during their abbreviated 2019-20 season, including a third-place showing at The Invitational at Savannah Harbor in February.
