FLORENCE, S.C. — The high school spring sports season came to an official end last Friday, putting a damper on the senior years of a number of area athletes.
But there have been a number of schools that have found different and unique ways to honor those seniors, and the South Florence High School Athletic Booster Club came up with an idea of its own.
“It’s really their brainchild,” Bruins Athletic Director Bob Wilson said. “They wanted to do something for the kids that didn’t get to complete their seasons this year, and they’ve seen some of the things other schools have done and they’ve incorporated those and added their own into what we’re going to have Friday night.”
The Bruins will host a special “Friday Night Lights” event at SFHS starting at 8 p.m. to honor their seniors with a kind of mini-parade through the athletic complex behind the school. Interested fans are encouraged to arrive at 7:30 p.m., when parking will be allowed, and to decorate their vehicles to honor their favorite senior.
“The booster club is going to put the senior banners on the fence line by the football field out toward the tennis courts,” Wilson said. “We’ll have some other decorations there as well and we’ll turn on the lights on the baseball and softball fields and the soccer/football complex.”
Wilson said everyone is advised to enter through the Howe Springs Road side near Southside Middle School and to park beside the practice football field or the tennis courts on either side.
“The seniors will parade in with their decorated cars at about 8 p.m.,” he said. “Each senior family can have one car in the parade, and they will come up from Howe Springs Road and come up to the road by the football field and stop for a few minutes to let people cheer or honk their horns to recognize them.”
At 8:20 p.m., all of the lights will be turned off and the booster club will take off all of the banners to give to any seniors who are there.
Wilson wanted to make clear that all of the participants and fans in attendance are expected to remain in their vehicles for the event.
“Nobody should be getting out their cars,” he said. “This was just something we came up with to try and recognize our seniors in a special way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.