Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... GREAT PEE DEE RIVER AT PEE DEE AFFECTING MARION AND FLORENCE COUNTIES SC PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM THE FLOOD WATERS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE AT WEATHER.GOV/ILM UNDER THE "RIVERS AND LAKES" LINK. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE GREAT PEE DEE RIVER AT PEE DEE. * FROM SATURDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 8:00 PM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 15.88 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 19.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THS RIVER WILL RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY LATE TOMORROW EVENING AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 22.4 FEET BY WEDNESDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 23.0 FEET...FLOODING WILL AFFECT SWAMP AND TIMBERLANDS WHILE ALSO DISRUPTING LOGGING OPERATIONS. OPERATIONS WILL LIKELY CEASE AND EQUIPMENT NOT PREVIOUSLY MOVED WILL REMAIN TRAPPED. SOME FARMLAND WILL HAVE MINOR FLOODING ESPECIALLY AROUND BRITTON NECK. &&