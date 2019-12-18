FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University always felt like home to Joshua Collins, and now it will be for the next few years at least.
The South Florence standout pitcher fulfilled a life-long dream Wednesday by signing to play baseball with the hometown Patriots.
“It’s a great feeling,” Collins said. “All of your life, you want to play baseball in college and the opportunity is finally here.”
Collins had a 1.90 ERA in 59 innings this past season for the Bruins with 61 strikeouts. Now he’ll join fellow SFHS alumni Will Hardee and Austin Moore on his new team.
“Just the atmosphere and going to games every year,” Collins said of what drew him to FMU. “And obviously with Austin and Will there, playing with them again is going to be pretty cool.”
