FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence High School offensive lineman Lake Martin will be wearing a different shade of blue come fall.
The Bruins’ standout recently signed to play with the Presbyterian College Blue Hose of the Football Championship Subdivision.
“I am very blessed to be able to sign at a D1 football program,” Martin wrote on his official Twitter account. “I’d like to thank my mom, my family, my coaches and my teammates for pushing me and the great school of South Florence and I can’t wait for what the future holds.”
