FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence High School played perhaps its best offensive half of the season last week against Conway, putting up 28 points by halftime.
Unfortunately, the Bruins followed that with perhaps one of their worst offensive halves of the year after getting shut out in an eventual 35-28 loss.
“We’ve got to put two halves together,” SFHS coach David Prince said. “That’s the biggest thing we’re looking for right now is consistency.”
Finding that consistency for tonight’s 7:30 p.m. matchup at Memorial Stadium against Socastee will be crucial for the Bruins’ playoff chances. South is 3-5 overall and 1-2 in Region 6-5A while the Braves are 1-6 and 0-3.
“This one’s really important for us this week,” Prince said. “It appears that if we win this one this week, we would clinch a spot in the playoffs. That’s not necessarily 100 percent sure, but it appears that way.
“We’ve been preaching that to our guys all week and that’s what’s most important.”
Socastee has been outscored 219-28 this season, but the Braves have been better than a one-win team, Prince said.
“They’ve seemed to have forced a lot of turnovers this season, and they’ve been in a lot more ballgames than their record would indicate,” he said.
South’s offense has been clicking overall of late as the Bruins have scored 28 points or more in three of their last four games. La’Norris Sellers has nearly eclipsed the 1,000 yards-passing plateau with 993 and 10 touchdowns. Running back Hahsaun Wilson already has 1,099 yards to go along with nine scores.
“We moved the ball very well the first half last week,” Prince said. “We’ve just got to again be able to do it on a consistent basis. We’ve got to be consistent at wide receiver and at protecting the passer. We’ve had glimpses of being really good at all of those things, but have to put it all together.”
The Braves generally run the ball, Prince said, but they’ve changed offensive alignments a lot in recent weeks as well as quarterbacks.
“Depending on what quarterback they play, they might throw it a little more,” he said. “We’ve got to be prepared for all of it. There’s quite a bit they do on offense. They’ve had a different starter each of the last three weeks and they’ve gone from the wishbone, double-wing one week to the spread the next and back again.
“It’s a lot to prepare for in one week for sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.