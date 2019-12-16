Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — Sumter and South Florence’s boys’ basketball team met for the third time in the season on Monday at the SFHS gym.
And for the third time, the game came down to the wire as the two squads were tied entering the fourth quarter.
The only difference this time was the outcome.
After dropping the first two contests to the Gamecocks by a combined nine points, the Bruins had a strong fourth-quarter and near-perfect free throw shooting that powered them to a 46-40 victory.
“It’s a crazy feeling — I’m glad it’s over with,” SFHS coach Christian Savage said afterward. “Sumter’s a tough team (with) big guys and all of those guys are young, so they’re going to be a team to watch in the future.
“This is really good for our program because I think they needed this and we needed this.”
The difference between Monday’s game and the two losses was simply that Savage’s team was able to finish this time, he said.
“Making shots — that was my biggest emphasis because the last game we played Saturday was a really good game, but we just didn’t make shots,” he said. “We had some key guys come in and make shots and that was the difference in the game.”
A lot of those shots came from the charity stripe as the Bruins went 15 for 18 for the game. Justice Jackson, who finished with a game-high 25 points, led the way by going 11 for 11 with four coming in the pivotal fourth stanza.
“We do a good job of getting up shots in practice,” Savage said. “We get up a ton of shots and make 20 free throws before we leave the gym. Those guys were locked in and focused and they knew how big this game was for us tonight.”
Brian Sparks added seven points for the Bruins, all in the second half. He also connected on a three-pointer in the third quarter as did Jackson and Jamal McDuffie to help South rally from a seven-point deficit at one point.
McDuffie had a pair of treys for SFHS, who will host rival Wilson tonight looking for the season sweep.
Leslie Owens led the Gamecocks with 13 points.
S 3 19 11 7 — 40
SF 6 15 12 13 — 46
SUMTER (40)
Leslie Owens 13, Boston 8, Isaac 7, Lane 4, Bronson 3, Durant 2, Lowery-Issac 2, Boone 1.
SOUTH FLORENCE (46)
Justice Jackson 25, Sparks 7, McDuffie 6, Smalls 4, Harry 2, Godbolt 2.
RECORD: SF 3-4.
NEXT GAME: South Florence hosts Wilson today.
GIRLS Sumter 68 South Florence 20
Sumter scored the first 15 points in Monday’s contest and held the Bruins to just four points in the first half as the Gamecocks cruised to the big win.
It was a stark contrast from the first time the teams met — a 52-51 nail-biter won by Sumter as well.
Nina Edlow scored seven of her game-high 17 points in the first quarter to pace the attack for the Gamecocks. She had 13 points in the first half and Laykew Cox added eight.
Cox was the only other SHS player in double figures with 11 points, but the Gamecocks had nine total players score at least four points each.
Albany Wilson led the Bruins with a team-high nine points. Lashanti Evans was next with five.
Wilson, Evans and Sarah Holland all connected on three-pointers for South.
S 18 22 20 8 — 68
SF 3 1 5 11 — 20
SUMTER (68)
Nina Edlow 17, Laykew Cox 11, Spann 8, Brown 7, Crockey 6, Colclough 6, Conyers 5, Johnson 4, Andrews 4.
SOUTH FLORENCE (20)
Wilson 9, Evans 5, Holland 3, Sims 2, Lyde 1.
RECORD: SF 0-3
NEXT GAME: South Florence hosts Wilson today.
