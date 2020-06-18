FLORENCE, S.C. — Pake June feels like he's played pretty well the past two days at the Grant Bennett Florence Junior Invitational at Florence Country Club.
"I feel like I've hit it good enough to be in the lead; I've just got to see a couple putts fall," the rising Trinity-Byrnes junior said. "I really think I've got a good chance (Friday) if I play my game and see a couple more putts drop."
That was the difference for the defending tournament champion Thursday as he posted one of the top scores of the day (-3) to pull into a tie for seventh place — six strokes behind leader Drew Harrill, who sits at 8-under for the tournament entering today's final round.
"I honestly hit the ball better yesterday, but I saw a couple putts fall today that maybe I didn't think would and a couple of putts yesterday that didn't fall that I think should have," June said. "So, really I've just got to trust my game and trust what's going on and hope I can repeat tomorrow."
A day after making just two birdies, June sank seven to move him to 2-under for the tournament. He collected three birdies over four holes in the middle of his front nine and closed out his back nine with three more over his last five holes.
It was a strong finish, despite a couple of bumps in the road along the way.
"It was a good day, and then there were some hiccups," June said of his four bogeys. "I hit it in the rough a few times, and the rough is so thick that it was kind of unpredictable at times. I put myself in bad spots sometimes because of a bad lie in the rough.
"That was really the only difference between those bogey holes and everything else."
June could have made four straight birdies on his back nine, but a three-putt on the sixth hole resulted in his last bogey of the day.
"I honestly hit a poor first putt — I hit it about five feet by the hole," he said. "Then I thought I had a really good putt on the next shot, and it just didn't turn like I thought it was going to, so it was just one of those things where every good putt doesn't fall."
The greens are a little faster this year as compared to his championship run a year ago, June said, and he has to be a little smarter around them.
"I was comfortable yesterday too, but I worked on my putts after the round and saw a couple of them drop on the putting green, and so that gave me a little bit of confidence after I was maybe shaken up a little bit after the first round," he said.
