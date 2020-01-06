DARLINGTON — The S.C. Law Enforcement Division has been asked to investigate the deaths of two inmates of the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.
One inmate died Friday and the other died Saturday. Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee said the deaths were unrelated.
The first inmate was identified by Hardee as Patrice Latoya McFadden. Her body was sent to the Medical University of South Carolina for an autopsy.
She was being held on charges of felony driving under the influence resulting in death and reckless homicide, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
McFadden was taken to a hospital Friday after what the Sheriff’s Office said was a “medical episode.”
The second inmate died Saturday afternoon. That inmate, whose name was not disclosed, was a federal prisoner and “was known to suffer from atrial fibrillation,” according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was taken by Darlington County EMS medics to a hospital and died in the emergency room “following a cardiac event,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
