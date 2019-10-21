The Free Medical Clinic of Darlington County is one of 77 nonprofit organizations across the state to receive Fall Caritas Grant funding from Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina.
The Fall Caritas Grant is issued to South Carolina nonprofits who meet the immediate needs of people experiencing poverty throughout South Carolina.
The clinic will receive a one-year $4,000 grant.
“Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina is inspired by the recipients of the 2019 Fall Caritas Grant,” said Tom Keith, president of Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina. “These nonprofits use grant funding to address immediate needs and enhance people’s lives across our great state. By being knowledgeable about their communities, our grantee partners are able to provide valuable services. They’re also examples of good to the rest of us.”
The mission of The Free Medical Clinic of Darlington County is to promote the physical, emotional and spiritual health of all who need our services. The clinic is committed to honoring the God-given dignity and value of all people, regardless of race, nationality, or creed a news release issued by the clinic said. The grant from Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina will fund programming geared toward meeting the medical needs of the uninsured patients in Darlington County as they arise, the release said.
“The clinic would not survive without the donation of funds and services from our community and generous organizations such as the Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina,” said Stephen Edwards, executive director of the Free Medical Clinic of Darlington County. “We are grateful for the support they offer to our community.”
This cycle’s Fall Caritas grant recipients serve all of South Carolina’s counties, and several of these nonprofits provide services across the state.
The Free Medical Clinic of Darlington County is an interdenominational Christian ministry providing free primary care, medications and pastoral support to the residents of Darlington County who do not have health insurance and who do not qualify for government health programs. Its volunteer health care providers including doctors and nurses seek to promote the physical, emotional and spiritual health of all who need our services and who are making a sincere effort to help themselves and their families.
The Free Medical Clinic of Darlington County operates two offices — in Darlington, at 203 Grove St., and in Hartsville at 500 W. Carolina Ave. They can be reached at 843-398-0060 (D) and 843-332-0422 (H).
Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina is a ministry of the Sisters of Charity Health System, founded in 1996. Their mission is to address the various needs of those experiencing poverty throughout the state of South Carolina. Through the strategic use of resources, they seek to reduce poverty through action, advocacy and leadership.
