Show your love of books this month. Sure, Valentine’s Day has passed but a love for books lasts a lifetime. That said, reading is what forms the love of books. I recently read that if one doesn’t love books and reading, the right book has not been read. Certainly, there are books we have all read that just didn’t make a good fit for us — maybe because it put us out of our comfort zone or made us reach to understand what the words meant.
Read anyway because books are good for our health. Reading helps the reader remember in addition to discovering the new. Re-reading books from earlier times helps us remember details from our own lives. On the flip-side, reading can also help us forget (not that we should use reading as a form of escapism) current stresses, however briefly.
Reading books can also strengthen vocabulary, help us see things from a new perspective and give us reassurance that we can persevere through difficult times. It also is said to boost brain power. Personally, reading a book can relax me and even restore energy. Books can instruct on how to build a fish pond, organize the pantry or tune up your dusty bicycle.
Dr. Seuss once wrote, “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.” Come to the Hartsville Library, select several books and show your love of books.
Tax time is quickly approaching and FREE tax assistance through SCThrive returns to the library this month and in March. Call the reference desk or stop by to arrange an appointment. The limits for this FREE service are $65,000 in income if filing a single return and $95,000 if filing jointly. In addition, the library has limited Federal tax forms. Many tax forms can be obtained through use of our free public computers. Just bring your library card to log in to your account. Keep apprised of tax season information by going to www.darlington-lib.org.
See what’s happening at the Hartsville library. Join Mrs. Kristi for Preschool Story Time Tuesday mornings at 10 to hear stories, sing songs and enjoy a fun craft. Passport Club (registration required) meets Thursday afternoons at 3:30. Art Club (registration required) meets this Friday afternoon and next Friday afternoon 3:30-4:30. Fancy Nancy Tea Party is Saturday, Feb. 29 at 11 a.m. for those who registered. Crafts for Adults meet each month on the first Wednesday afternoon at 3.
The book discussion group meets at noon, the fourth Tuesday of the month at Hartsville Country Club and is currently reading the nonfiction title “Bad Blood” by John Carreyrou. Call 843-332-5115, check our website www.darlington-lib.org or drop by for more information about this group, to reserve your copy of the current title or just get details about what is going on at the Hartsville Memorial Library. We look forward to seeing you soon.
Check out these new titles:
The Authenticity Project by Clare Pooley. A group of strangers who live near each other in London become fast friends after writing their deepest secrets in a shared notebook. Julian Jessop, a septuagenarian artist, is bone-crushingly lonely when he starts “The Authenticity Project” — as he titles a slim green notebook--and begins its first handwritten entry questioning how well people know each other in his tiny corner of London.
After 15 years on his own mourning the loss of his beloved wife, he begins the project with the aim that whoever finds the little volume when he leaves it in a cafe will share their true self with their own entry and then pass the volume on to a stranger.
The second person to share their inner selves in the notebook’s pages is Monica, 37, owner of a failing cafe and a former corporate lawyer who desperately wants to have a baby. From there the story unfolds, as the volume travels to Thailand and back to London, seemingly destined to fall only into the hands of people — an alcoholic drug addict, an Australian tourist, a social media influencer/new mother, etc. —who already live clustered together geographically.
Bubble in the Sun by Christopher Knowlton. Former Fortune writer Knowlton (“Cattle Kingdom”) charts the 1920s Florida real estate market’s plummet from boom to bust in this vivid narrative. Arguing that Florida’s 1927 real estate market collapse helped to cause the Great Depression, Knowlton describes the post-WWI transformation of South Florida as “dramatic” and “lunatic.”
He profiles ambitious developers and architects including Carl Fisher, who turned his family’s grapefruit plantation into the planned community of Coral Gables, and Addison Mizner, who popularized the Spanish Colonial aesthetic, and documents the efforts of marketers and Wall Street investors to convince people to move to Florida.
Knowlton credits writer and environmental philanthropist Marjory Stoneman Douglas for documenting the loss of bird populations and natural flood protection as stuccoed subdivisions were carved out of the Everglades swampland. Displaced black Floridians, he notes, were welcome in new mansions as servants but forced to live outside of all-white towns in inferior conditions.
The Good Killer by Harry Dolan. Sean Tennant stops a deadly mass shooter. And that act of courage may get him killed. Tennant and Molly Winter are living quietly and cautiously in Houston when a troubled, obsessive stranger shatters the safety they have carefully constructed for themselves.
Sean is at a shopping mall when Henry Alan Keen, scorned by a woman he’s been dating, pulls out a gun at the store where she works and begins shooting everyone in sight. A former soldier, Sean rushes toward Keen and ends the slaughter with two well-placed shots — becoming a hero with his face plastered across the news.
But Sean’s newfound notoriety exposes him to the wrath of two men he thought he had left safely in his past. One of them blames Sean for his brother’s death. The other wants to recover a treasure that Sean and Molly stole from him. Both men are deadly and relentless enemies, and Sean and Molly will need to draw on all their strength and devotion to each other if they hope to elude them.
Thus begins a cross-country chase that leads from Texas to Montana, from Tennessee to New York to Michigan, as the hunters and their prey grow ever closer and, in a heart-stopping moment, converge. A wickedly clever and exhilarating thriller, “The Good Killer” offers a sophisticated, breathtaking look at the extremes people will reach for love, greed, and survival.
