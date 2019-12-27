FLORENCE, S.C. – Anthony Heilbronn made sure his team learned from its loss at the Pepsi Carolina Classic on day one.
After letting a 15-point lead slip away against Marion, Darlington once again found itself up by double digits against Wilson on Friday at the Florence Center.
Only this time, the Falcons’ defense held.
Spurred by a monster third quarter from Tre’Quan Scott, Darlington overcame a slow start to pull away from rival Wilson for a 40-32 victory.
The Falcons will play West Florence at 4:30 p.m. Saturday to determine the tournament consolation winner. Wilson will face Hartsville at 3 p.m.
“Definitely proud of my guys – especially after having that big lead yesterday and giving it up,” Heilbronn said. “During the timeouts, I told them this was our chance. I made mistakes yesterday, but we’re going to learn from it and we’re going to make adjustments and we found a way to win at the end.”
Darlington closed out the third quarter on a 13-2 run and opened the final quarter by scoring the first 10 points to take a 40-25 lead. Wilson sank the final three baskets of the game, but it was too much of a hole to overcome.
“They stagnated us a little bit with the zone,” Tigers coach Ken Spencer said. “At the same time, we didn’t make any shots from the outside. Once we penetrated a little bit, we started getting some baskets attacking, but we were shooting the ball too deep tonight, I thought.
“And we just didn’t make shots. Credit to Darlington. We’ve just got to live to fight another day.”
The game was tied at 13-13 at halftime after neither team was able to find its footing offensively. Wilson led 23-19 when Scott took over. He scored 13 of his game-high 14 points in the third quarter and connected on three 3-pointers to help the Falcons start to pull away.
“He came out and gave us a huge lift,” Heilbronn said. “Neither team could score in the half. Two zones going against each other. Rivalry game. I think everyone was a little amped up.
“But once we settled in, we got it right.”
Kyreese Polk added seven points for Darlington, and Deuce Hudson finished with six. Polk scored five of his points in the fourth quarter, including a key 3-pointer that kept the Tigers at bay.
Davion Bowens led the team with seven rebounds.
Zandae Butler and Najae Hines paced Wilson with eight and seven points, respectively.
W;6;7;12;7;–;32
D;9;4;17;10;–;40
WILSON (32)
Butler 8, Hines 7, Merritt 5, Sherrills 4, Robinson 4, McDowell 2, Zimmerman 2.
DARLINGTON (40)
Tre’Quan Scott 14, Polk 7, Hudson 6, Bowens 6, Perkins 2, Lewis 2, Williams 2, Ham 1.
RECORDS: D 9-3. W 3-5.
NEXT GAMES: Darlington faces West Florence at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Wilson will take on Hartsville at 3 p.m.
