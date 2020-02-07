DARLINGTON, S.C. — Tre’Quan Scott usually does most of his damage for Darlington from a lot farther out.
He had a few key three-pointers in Friday’s contest against rival Hartsville, but it was his work from the charity stripe that lifted the Falcons this time.
Scott connected on 11 of 12 free throws down the stretch as Darlington rallied from six down in the final 38 seconds to force overtime and eventually pull out a 66-62 victory.
“Tre’Quan and I watched film on Wednesday,” Falcons coach Anthony Heilbronn said. “I challenged him as a fourth-year guy to lead and give me something.
“He showed up big tonight.”
Scott finished with 22 points to lead the Falcons, including a trio of treys. He combined with Deuce Hudson to help DHS pull off the late-game surge. Hudson was 5 for 8 from the line in the fourth quarter and overtime, connecting on his final four shots.
He finished with 18 points, including a trio of threes of his own.
“We were down six and I called timeout,” Heilbronn said. “I told them six points and 40 seconds, there’s a lot of time left. Anything can happen. Keep fighting to the end. Give me 32 minutes, and that’s what they did.”
The comeback negated what had been a big rally by the Red Foxes. Down nine, Cesare Edwards took over in the second half, scoring a game-high 25 points — all after the break.
The finish was much different than the low-scoring first half as neither team was able to find its offensive rhythm. Qua’liek Lewis opened the game with a 3-pointer and Hartsville’s Jamari Briggs returned the favor a few minutes later.
Scott also connected from downtown, and his final trey in the first quarter tied the game 11-11 at the buzzer.
Lewis got hot for the Falcons to start the second, scoring three of the first four buckets as the Falcons took an 18-13 lead.
DHS led 22-19 at the break and opened the second half with a couple of big threes as well. Back-to-back shots from Scott and Hudson pushed the advantage to 34-25, but the momentum was short-lived. The Red Foxes scored 12 of the next 13 points to retake the lead, but Hudson’s free throws with three seconds left tied the game again heading into the final stanza.
Hartsville held a 55-49 lead with 38 seconds left, but the Falcons made it to the free throw line three times during that span. Hudson and Scott combined to sink six shots, including the final four from Scott, to tie the game with 12 seconds remaining and eventually send it into overtime.
The free throw magic continued. DHS hits seven of its 10 attempts from the charity stripe to pull away for the eventual win.
Juan Pickens added 13 points for Hartsville and Lewis finished with 16 for the Falcons.
H 11 8 18 18 7 — 62
D 11 11 15 18 11 — 66
HARTSVILLE (62)
Cesare Edwards 25, Juan Pickens 13, Briggs 8, Hough 5, Blue 5, Huggins 6.
DARLINGTON (66)
Tre’Quan Scott 22, Deuce Hudson 18, Qua’liek Lewis 16, Williams 5, Bowens 3.
RECORDS: D 16-9, 4-5. H 8-14, 3-6.
NEXT GAMES: Darlington hosts Wilson on Tuesday while Hartsville travels to Myrtle Beach.
