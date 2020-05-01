FLORENCE, S.C. — The amateur and junior amateur golf circuits in South Carolina had already been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the schedules took another hit this week.
The South Carolina Golf and Junior Golf Associations previously suspended all competitive and noncompetitive events through May 10. They announced this week that those suspensions would now last until at least May 28.
“Our greatest concern has been, and continues to be, the well-being of everyone involved, and we are respecting the advice of our government health officials and other leaders,” they said in a joint announcement.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and communicate event changes and updates as soon as possible.”
The potential cancellation date is getting closer, but for now the 69th Annual Grant Bennett Invitational at Florence Country Club is planned to go on as scheduled.
Registrations are still being taken for the June 17-19 event and plans are moving forward with the idea that the tournament will still be held, FCC head golf professional Steve Behr said.
“It’s always kind of a day-to-day thing, but right now we’re hoping it’s going to happen,” he said. “They’re taking the entries and I think we’ll have a really good field. I just hope everything will work out where we can do it.”
Behr said FCC works in conjunction with SCJGA to put on the yearly event, so whatever guidelines it hands down will be followed.
That includes any potential extra safety measures. Several sporting events that are already planned — including the NASCAR races at Darlington — are being held without spectators.
Behr doesn’t know if that will be too much of an issue as most golfers, staff and fans in attendance should be able to keep safe distances from each other.
“You have some (spectators) out there, especially parents, but the way things are now if you keep your distance, which I’m sure they’ll try to do anyway, hopefully that won’t be an issue.
“But again that will be something that we’ll look at as we get closer to June.”
