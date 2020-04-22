FLORENCE, S.C. — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, SCISA has worked to abide by the safely precautions set forth by the state government and health organizations, athletic director Mike Fanning said.
With Wednesday’s announcement that schools will be closed for the remainder of the school year, Fanning said it also marks the end of spring sports as well.
“That will pretty much terminate our spring sports season,” Fanning said following a statement that was released to all member school athletic directors. “We will not sponsor any championships or anything because with them closing schools, we feel like that’s set of standard of care for students and faculty.
“So we’re recommending to our member schools to obey the governor’s mandate.”
There are currently no guidelines from the CDC (Center for Disease Control) or SCDHEC (South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control) that would provide “a high level of confidence or medical approval that school or extra-curricular activities should resume at this time,” the statement read.
“If DHEC or the CDC said that you could play an outdoor sport if you did A, B and C; then we would do A, B and C,” Fanning said. “But there are no guidelines. We’ve asked specifically for that, but I guess on their radar of important public safety news and announcements, that’s probably not one of them yet.”
Fanning did add one caveat to the news in terms of being able to possibly honor seniors at some point down the road.
“Prior to June 1, if guidelines came out that we could safely have games — no fans, no umpires behind the plate but move them somewhere else, we would do that,” he said. “If any schools wanted to play an exhibition game (soccer, baseball, softball) especially designed to help recognize their seniors, we would help coordinate that.”
In the meantime, coaches and players will be left to wonder what might have been in the 2020 season.
“You hate it for them because it’s a difficult situation no one has ever been through before,” said Florence Christian School baseball coach and AD Scotty Keefe. “We started off with a 5-0 season and we were playing well and the guys were coming together. I think we had about six or seven seniors that have been with us all the way through our program and they’re a good group of guys. We hate to see what happened, but it’s out of our control.”
That’s likely going to be the hardest pill to swallow going forward for every school’s outgoing class, Trinity-Byrnes athletic director Jared Amell added.
“I’m sure every school feels the same we, but we had an extremely talented and good group of seniors who were great kids,” he said. “It’s a shame they can’t finish it out the way that they would like. We’re missing them and I’m sure they’re missing school and athletics as well.
“It’s just a sad state of affairs, but unfortunately it’s the new normal we’re in at the moment.”
