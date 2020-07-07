COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina High School League sent out a survey to all member schools on Monday in an effort to gain opinions on the upcoming 2020-21 athletic school year.
The previous spring sports season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the normal summer workout routine for all schools has been dialed back and approached cautiously by the league and school districts.
“We’re trying to get some kind of planning for the upcoming school year and we’re just trying to get a pulse on what the member schools are going through,” SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton said. “That way we can come up with some type of proposal to present to the Executive Committee that they might want to consider when we look at starting back.”
That day is still a little while off, Singleton added, and a lot can change between now and the scheduled first day of fall sports practice on July 31.
“We don’t know what the results of the survey will be, and they might be all over the place, but at least we’re trying to get a pulse,” Singleton said. “…We can’t predict the future. The first day of practice is actually July 31. We do recognize that as we get closer to that day, if (starting the season on time) doesn’t seem feasible, we’ve got to do some sort of pre-planning.”
Reaching out to the member schools was a much-appreciated gesture as each area will likely be affected differently by whatever is ultimately decided, Wilson High athletic director Derrick McQueen said.
“Just happy they’re reaching out to everybody and getting a broad opinion of where everybody’s at and what concerns they have,” McQueen said. “Hopefully when they have their meeting next week … I’m sure they’re not going to be able to address every person’s concerns, but I would think they would want to make sure they’re getting the overall concerns and majority of our input from a high schools standpoint and from an area standpoint.”
The survey was composed of about 14 to 15 broad questions, McQueen said, that were looking to address not only concerns but also gauge thoughts on different scenarios involving the length of sports seasons and when they should be played.
“Obviously, a lot of people are looking at a lot of different options,” McQueen said. “We’ve heard about possibly moving football to the winter or spring time. It just depends on how everything plays out from now until the time comes for us to start fall sports.”
One line of questioning also brought up the idea of swapping seasons, but Lake City AD Matt Apicella is hoping that would only be used as a last resort.
“I would hope that doesn’t happen, but in terms of compressing all seasons to give everybody opportunities, possibly with a later start, that seems like the best option to me,” he said. “I wouldn’t be in favor of swapping seasons — playing football in the spring and baseball in the fall. I’m not a big fan of that.
“What do you do with a kid that has signed to play college next year? Do you ask him to play football next spring after he’s already signed that scholarship? Those are questions that have to be considered because I would hate to put that on the shoulders of a kid.”
Regardless of what’s decided, the health of all the members of the student body and faculty should be the first priority, Apicella said.
“As these districts come out with their plans of how students and teachers are going to re-enter the schools, that will make our mission in athletics a little bit clearer,” he said. “This is unprecedented for everybody, and we have to keep the health and well-being of all the students, teachers, coaches and everybody should be at forefront.”
