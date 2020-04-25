COLUMBIA, S.C. — While state high schools might not be able to compete in person until next season, the South Carolina High School League announced an initiative to try to recreate some of those rivalries online.
Beginning Monday, the SCHSL will begin its "Spirit Challenge" on its Twitter account (@SCHSL) that will allow students, fans and high school alumni the opportunity to support their teams in head-to-head matchups with other schools across the state.
A bracket featuring all 220 member schools is posted on the SCHSL’s website (http://schsl.org/index.php/spiritchallenge-2020) with first-round contests and first-round byes already listed. Voting will last for 24 hours with the school getting the most Twitter votes advancing to the next round.
The opening round will be spread out over a span of four days to allow fans to be able to vote on all of the pairings.
“We are well aware of just how strong the support is for high school sports across South Carolina and school pride has not been diminished by these challenging times,” SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton said in an announcement. “We encourage all schools to utilize their social media accounts to spread the word about this all-inclusive competition to get their fans involved in the voting. School spirit is at your fingertips — be sure to vote daily.”
The brackets are split into Groups A – D, but are not aligned by classification or geographical region, meaning a Class A team from the lower state could very well end up going against a Class 5A team from the upper state at some point.
The early matchups today include Wilson going against Gilbert and Darlington facing Saluda. The two local rivals would then face off against each other in the second round of voting on May 4 should they both advance.
There are also several area teams who have byes, including both South and West Florence along with Marlboro County.
The voting will continue for nearly a month as the first six rounds will last until 18. The Final Four voting is slated for May 19 with the state champion expected to be named on May 21.
