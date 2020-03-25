COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Golf Association (SCGA), South Carolina Junior Golf Association (SCJGA) and South Carolina Junior Golf Foundation (SCJGF) recently announced that they have temporarily suspended all events (competitive and non-competitive) through May 10 due to the COVET-19 pandemic.
“Our greatest concern continues to be the well-being of everyone involved, and we are respecting the advice of our government health officials and other leaders,” the SCGA said in a release. “We will continue to monitor the situation and communicate any updates with our member clubs and their golfers.”
The Watson Cup has also been postponed until 2021. The biennial matchup between junior golfers in S.C. and Scotland will still be played at Muirfield when it resumes.
