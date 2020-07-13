HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Michael Norris went 3 for 3 with an RBI to lead Hartsville Red to a 12-6 win Florence Blue in Junior Summer Baseball on Monday night.
Teammate Grayson Wint went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI.
Florence Blue's Landon Brown went 3 for 4 with a double. Teammate Hunter Matthews went 2 for 2 with an RBI.
FB 300 001 2— 6 11 4
HR 131 601 x— 12 9 4
WP — Breden Lee (5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K). LP — Aydin Palmer ( 2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS — FB: Landon Brown 3-4, 2B; Mason Lynch 1-2; J.R. Williams 1-3; Palmer 1-4, 1 RBI; Luke Miller 1-3, 1 RBI; Jake Hardee 1-4; Hunter Matthews 2-2, 1 RBI. HR: Roddi Morris 1-4, 2B,1 RBI; Cam Cannarella 1-4, 2B; Michael Norris 3-3, 1 RBI; Grayson Wint 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Ryan Jordan 1-3, 1 RBI; Garrett Parker 1-2.
RECORDS: FB 2-1. HR 1-3.
NEXT GAME: Florence Blue will host Hartsville Red at Legion Field at 6 p.m. today.
Hartsville Black 11
Lamar 2
LAMAR, S.C. — Hartsville Black's Dewey Meadows went 3 for 5 with a double and three RBI.
Teammate Garrett Keen went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Lamar's Devin Phillips went 1 for 1 with an RBI.
HB 320 031 2— 11 14 3
L 000 002 0 — 2 5 5
WP — Slayton Stokes (5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K). LP — Jayzon Parnell ( 1 1/3 IP, 3 H,5 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS — HB: Jack Moore 1-3; S.Stokes 1-4, 2 RBI; Dewey Meadows 3-5, 2B, 3 RBI; Garrett Keen 3-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Tony DiCote 2-3, 1 RBI; Tuffy Young 2-2. L: Devin Phillips 1-1, 1 RBI; P.J. Munford 1-4; Tyler McManus 1-4; Jason Grantham 1-3; Shemar Simes 1-3.
RECORDS: HB 2-3. L 1-5.
NEXT GAME: Lamar will travel to Hartsville Black at 6 p.m. today.
