DALZELL, S.C. — Anthony Hopkins, Noah Skipper, Parker Moore and Thomas Skipper combined for a one-hit shutout as Florence won 9-0 Friday against Dalzell-Shaw in SC American League senior baseball.
Hopkins picked up the win after pitching three innings of no-hit ball, walking one and striking out four.
McIver Wallace led Florence at the plate, going 2 for 2 with a double and two RBI. Teammate Caleb Oakley went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBI.
Dalzell-Shaw broke up the no-hit bid in the bottom of sixth inning on a single to left field by Blane Hopkins.
F 100 060 2— 9 11 0
D-S 000 000 0— 0 1 1
WP — Anthony Hopkins (3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K). LP — Lucas Freidenberger ( 4 2/3 IP, 6 H,4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS — F: D.P. Pendergrass 2-4; Kody Hanna 2-4, 1 RBI; Korique Rainey 1-4,1 RBI; McIver Wallace 2-2, 2B, 2 RBI; Harrison Brigham 2-4, 1 RBI; Caleb Oakley 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Nik Mezzanotte 1-3, 1 RBI.
RECORDS: F 10-0.
NEXT GAME: Florence will host Camden at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
LATE THURSDAY
JUNIOR SUMMER BASEBALL
Buford 6-4
Hartsville Black 4-12 (4)
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville Black's Dewsy Meadows went 2 for 4 with an RBI in Game 1.
In Game 2, Slayton Stokes went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBI to lead Hartsville Black to its first win of the season.
GAME 1
LEADING HITTERS — HB: Dewsy Meadows 2-4, RBI; McKenzie Douglas 1-2; Jackson Moore 1-4.
GAME 2
LEADING HITTERS — HB: Slayton Stokes 2-2, 2B, 2 RBI; Riley Hendrix 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI;
RECORDS: HB: 1-3.
NEXT GAME: Lamar will host Hartsville Black at 6 p.m. Monday.
