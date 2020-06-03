GREENWOOD, S.C. − The South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association staff and the SCACA board of directors recently announced the cancelation of the annual all sports clinic which was to be held July 26-29 at the Greenville Convention Center.
The move comes in response to health concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We believe that we must make this careful and conservative decision regarding the large face-to-face gathering of coaches from all over our state, particularly since there is no clear understanding of the prevention and treatment of this virus," the organization said in a statement.
The annual awards banquet honors the coaches of the year recipients, the service award recipients the Hall of Fame inductees. This year's class includes Dr. Jerry Brown, the late Max Clyburn, Johnny Goodwin, Clovis Simmons and longtime Cheraw wrestling coach Brad Porter.
The event will be rescheduled to a later date in the fall.
