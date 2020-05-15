DARLINGTON, S.C. — The obvious signs of the COVID-19 pandemic will be easy to spot Sunday as NASCAR gears up for its return at Darlington Raceway.
The grandstands will be empty during the running of The Real Heroes 400, and the number of personnel for race teams, track officials and media members is being kept to a minimum as well.
But the safety protocols extend far beyond that as drivers get set for a race day like no other they've ever experienced.
Social distancing has been one key measure that everyone has already adhered to leading up to the race, and that won't change. According to NASCAR, only a portion of each racing team will be on-site, with a 16-member limit. Most engineers will likely work from the race shops rather than pit-side as well.
Contact with drivers is going to be near nonexistent as they will go straight from their motor homes or other vehicles to their race cars and back again as soon as the event is over.
"It's going to be different, that's the easiest way to put it," said Erik Jones, who won the Southern 500 at Darlington last September. "We normally have such a routine. ...What we've got now is going to be you all by yourself at the track, which is unique in itself. I don't know that I've ever been to the race track by myself to race without either family, friends or motor-home drivers normally there.
"...So yeah it's going to be odd and unprecedented in what we've always done. So a weird feeling and a new normal for right now."
The "new normal" includes temperature and medical screenings leading up to each race.
"We're asking teams and all of our participants, organizations, to self-monitor people for five days for symptoms before they arrive," said John Bobo, NASCAR vice president of racing operations, during a teleconference. "We're asking them to fill out a questionnaire and initial screening for temperature.
"Concerns after that, they will go into secondary screening with medical personnel, which will include heart rate, pulse oxygenation. Medical personnel will make decisions at that point."
If a driver or crew member tests positive following a race, a plan is already in place, said Steve O'Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer.
"I think what we would do in that instance is look at every person that driver interacted with directly," he said. "Those folks would probably have to self-isolate. Then we would obviously make sure that the driver is going to get the care he needs.
"One thing I forgot to mention is we will be following up with each participant. We've asked each organization to do that as well for 14 days for symptoms of anybody that's attended the event."
Other safety measures include cloth masks being worn by everyone in the infield and car garages will be spread out to limit close contact with other race team members.
"I think our sport is much different from other sports as far the interaction between the competitors and the way that things function," driver Kevin Harvick said. "...From our side of it, we've already seen it work and I think our sport has done a good job to prepare us for this and we've got 40 guys that need to make sure they take it seriously from a driver's side and a whole garage that will do the same.
"I think that we'll do that."
A number of drivers agree with Harvick and feel confident in the safety protocols that are already in place.
"NASCAR has been doing a good job and putting some pretty good procedures in place to make sure everyone is healthy before we even get into the race track," Ryan Blaney said. "...I feel confident in NASCAR. We have to be really careful and safe, and I feel like everyone's been doing the best that they can so you don't get sick and then expose other people."
