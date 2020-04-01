Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — Competition is something a lot of high school athletes are short on these days during the COVID-19 pandemic social distancing measures.
The Rollins household might be one of the few exceptions as the backyard volleyball net has gotten a lot of use in recent days.
Emmy Rollins, a junior at West Florence High School, has been able to keep her skills a little sharper thanks to older sister Hagan, a sophomore at Charleston Southern and former Knight as well.
“We are very, very competitive,” Emmy Rollins said. “She’s actually more competitive than me, but we try to keep it friendly.”
It’s not quite the travel-ball schedule the younger Rollins was anticipating, but every day of training helps as she prepares for the end of her career in Florence — and likely the beginning of her one in Columbia.
Rollins caught the eye of the University of South Carolina (and several other NCAA Division I schools) at a tournament in Atlanta her sophomore season, and is now verbally committed to the Gamecocks with intentions to sign during her senior year.
“Going into the tournament, I really never thought that someone that big would be interested in me,” she said. “So whenever we left, my coach reached out to me and made a list of everyone that wanted to contact me. I couldn’t believe there were that many, and he mentioned that the University South Carolina was one of them.
“Before any of this happened, that was my dream school to play at.”
The dream became more and more of a reality after Rollins posted strong sophomore and junior campaigns for the Knights, including earning All-Region and All-State honors this past season.
Her stat line for the year included 326 kills, 54 aces, 58 block-kills and 161 digs to put her among the top players in the area if not the state.
“Emmy is one of those players that’s really dedicated to the game,” West Florence coach Warren Coker said. “She brings a lot of volleyball I.Q. to every game for us when she steps on the floor and she’s a leader. She works very hard for everything she gets, and is very coachable.
“She’s hard on herself sometimes, but if that’s the only flaw, you can live with that as a coach.”
Especially considering how much she brings to the table. Rollins’ strength is as an outside hitter, but she’s versatile enough to be a six-rotation player.
“I think the most difficult thing is just not being focused on one aspect of my game like hitting, but working on everything you need to,” Rollins said. “You can’t get discouraged if one part of your game isn’t where you want it to be. You just have to set aside time and work on that.
“Communication with teammates is really important, too, because you have to be aware of where you are on the court and everyone else.”
One major benefit of that is being able to see the game from every angle possible, she added.
“It gives me a much broader vision of the entire court and it makes you (adjust) your game,” Rollins said. “Hitting from the back row is much different than hitting from the front row, so I think it’s made me more a well-rounded player.”
Rollins’ focused on the mental aspect of her game more last year, and looks to continue that this year as she and the Knights aim to build off their 2019 campaign.
“I needed to get my mind right before I could work on my performance in the game, and that really did make a big difference last year,” she said. “It was a really fun year. I made a lot of great relationships with my teammates and my coach and I think that’s what made the season so fun. I had people around me really supporting me, and I feel like that contributed to my confidence on the court.
“I think everything started to come together, and I’m really looking forward to this season because I think it’s going to be even better.”
