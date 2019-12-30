The 59 outdoor warning sirens around the Robinson Nuclear Plant will be tested for five to 30 seconds between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, as scheduled.
This information is reflected in the 2019-20 Robinson Nuclear Emergency Preparedness booklets recently sent to residents living within the 10-mile Robinson Nuclear Plant emergency planning zone.
In addition, the plant’s siren activation system will be upgraded, which will require additional siren testing during several time periods in 2020.
To ensure the newly installed equipment is functioning properly, sirens will be individually tested over eight weeks beginning in late January. During testing, sirens will sound briefly, approximately five to 30 seconds. Siren testing will occur Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
This test is performed in cooperation with emergency officials in Darlington, Chesterfield and Lee counties, who are responsible for sounding the sirens.
Because this is a test, local broadcasting stations will not interrupt regular programming to broadcast Emergency Alert System (EAS) messages. If there were ever a real emergency at the plant requiring the sirens to be sounded, local radio and television stations would broadcast information and instructions to the public.
For more information about the outdoor warning sirens, residents can refer to information available at duke-energy.com/NuclearEP.
