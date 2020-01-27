Republican U.S. Rep Tom Rice told a small group of constituents that the state’s economy has improved under President Donald Trump’s policies.
Rice, who represents South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District, held a town hall meeting at Hartsville City Hall Wednesday. It was one of several such meetings he has held throughout the district, which includes Darlington County.
Turnout for the meeting was light. During the hour-long session, Rice also spoke about the impeachment process going on in Washington and the Senate trial of Trump. “I think people are fed up with what’s going on in Washington right now,” he said.
He said the national media is driving and feeding on the political divide in the country.
Rice said there are bipartisan initiatives coming out of Congress that are not getting attention because they are overshadowed by impeachment and other divisive issues dominating the media.
“I think President Trump has a really impressive list of accomplishments,” Rice said.
On the economy, Rice presented an upbeat view. “I ran on a platform of American competitiveness. I felt like there were things that were holding us back that were not imposed on us by other countries but imposed on us by ourselves,” Rice said.
Rice said the federal Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017 has resulted in an improved economy and record low unemployment.
He said the challenge now is to see that the improvement continues. “I’ll tell you, the things I’m hearing in these Democratic presidential debate scares the heck out of me,” Rice said. “We’re a country that was founded on individual freedom, individual responsibility and capitalism. I will fight very hard for that.”
He discussed the need for infrastructure improvements to help boost the economy and pointed to the success of the Dillon Inland Port as an example of how new jobs and lower unemployment are coming to South Carolina.
But Rice said more is needed. “If we expect jobs not to get shipped overseas we have to reform the tax system,” he said.
“There are so many good things that are going on right now,” he said. “I’m proud of what we’ve gotten done and I’m proud of our economy.”
Darlington County Library Director Jimmie Epling talked about internet services and opportunities available to the public trough the library and asked about expanding internet infrastructure for rural areas.
Rice said efforts are underway to do that. “I don’t think it will happen this year, but it could happen next year,” he said. “I don’t believe we can have a world class economy if we don’t have world class internet infrastructure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.