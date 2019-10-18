FLORENCE, S.C. — It was only a week ago when Marina Melnikova was playing on a clay court at Hilton Head.
Now, in her first-ever trip to the hard courts of the McLeod for Health Florence Open, the second-seeded Russian is a win away from playing for the singles title.
Melnikova ousted Olivia Tjandramulia on Friday with a quick 6-2, 6-1 victory. She’ll face seventh-seeded Claire Liu on Court 11 today at 10 a.m. in one of the two semifinal matches.
“It was a good match,” Melnikova said. “I was feeling well and pretty confident. Very happy about the match today. I really like to play fast. I like to hit the ball early and play up-tempo.
“That’s my hard court game.”
Playing fast and feeling well is something she doesn’t take for granted anymore.
Melnikova has won five singles and 13 doubles titles on the ITF Women’s Circuit — reaching a ranking as high as 170 in 2015.
But her career took a hit when she suffered what’s known as a golf elbow injury and was sidelined for six months.
“I played with pain for about a year,” Melnikova said. “I could play a match, but I was hurting the next game. You have to always pay attention to not make it worse. Doctors kept saying I could play without (injuring) it more.”
Still, the pain was to the point that she didn’t know if she could continue her career.
“Mentally, it was really difficult because I didn’t want to play with pain the rest of my life,” Melnikova said. “It wasn’t any fun. But I kept practicing and kept playing, and about a year and half later maybe, I wasn’t playing with pain anymore.”
This is actually one of the few trips she’s made to the U.S. after playing mostly in Europe, but the competition level across the board increased dramatically in the time it took her to return to form, she said.
“The level of women’s tennis is much higher now,” Melnikova said. “I don’t pay much attention to the rankings because No. 300 can beat and top 100, so if you don’t show your best you can lose any match.”
In the other singles quarterfinal matchups, Liu defeated Layne Sleeth 6-2, 6-1 while fifth-seeded Hanna Chang topped fourth-seeded Mirjan Bjorklund 6-4, 6-1.
Peyton Stearns earned the other semifinal spot with a 7-6 (5), 1-6, 6-3 marathon win over Emma Navarro. Stearns and Chang will play today at 10 a.m. on Court 10.
In doubles play, Olivia Tjandramulia and Marcela Zacarias earned a spot in the finals with a 2-6, 6-2, 10-5 win over Melnikova and Suzan Lamens.
They will face second-seeded Emina Bektas and Tara Moore who earned a 6-1, 6-4 victory over fourth-seeded Barbara Gatica and Rebeca Pereira.
That match will also be played at 10 a.m. on Center Court.
