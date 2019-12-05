CHARLOTTE, N.C. — West Florence held on in the final second to avenge a loss to Darlington with a 40-38 victory at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Friday.
The Knights made a defense stop with under :10 seconds to play, as Darlington was trying to tie the game.
Shaquielle White made two free throws with less than :30 seconds left in the game to make it 40-37.
West outscored Darlington 17-14 in the final quarter.
Darlington came out of the half and outscored the Knights 11-6 after trailing 17-13 at the half.
Both games this year have been nail-bitters, as Darlington won the first one 58-56 at the Turkey Shootout at West on Nov. 26.
The Falcons fall to 5-1 for the season and will travel to Lake City at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
West improves to 2-2 and will travel to play Blythewood at Cardinal Newman at 3:30 p.m. today.
D 9 4 11 14—38
WF 12 5 6 17— 39
DARLINGTON (38)
Hudson 6, Polk 4, Perkins 1, Bowens 6, Williams 5, Tre’Quan Scott 11, Gary 4, Dubose 1.
WEST FLORENCE (39)
Brigman 6, Shaq.White 2, Cunningham 4, Travious Cooper 22, Taylor 5.
Carolina Academy 44 Orangeburg Prep 39
SUMTER, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Matt Joye scored a team-high 16 points at the Barons Classic at Wilson Hall.
CA 2 16 9 7—44
OP 10 16 4 9— 39
CAROLINA ACADEMY (44)
Matt Joye 16, Castles 9, Brown 7, Wilder 5, Gaskins 4, Smith 3.
GIRLS BASKETBALL Darlingotn 43 West Florence 41 (OT)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Darlington outscored West 5-3 in the extra session to win the game.
The Falcons outscored the Knights 7-4 to send the game into overtime.
Darlington’s Ashani Davis scored a game-high 17 points and teammate Shaniya Jackson added 11.
West Florence’s was led by Shakayla Cohen 15 points.
D 4 12 6 16 5 — 43
WF 10 9 12 7 3 — 41
DARLINGTON (43)
Ashani Davis 17, Montgomery 2, Shaniya Jackson 11, Jones 4, Gee 4, Joseph 5.
WEST FLORENCE (41)
Shakayla Cohen 15, Burgess 8, Alexander 9, Cook 5, Williamson 4.
RECORDS: WF 1-3. D 3-1.
NEXT GAME: West will host Hartsville at 6 p.m. Monday. Darlington will travel to Lake City at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The King’s Acad. 55 Conway Christian 45
FLORENCE,S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Audrey Beaton scored a game-high 23 points.
The Lions outscored Conway Christian 39-22 in the first half.
CC 11 11 6 17— 45
TKA 21 18 8 5 — 55
THE KING’S ACADEMY (55)
John 6, Conner 4, Meredith Hodge 10, Turner 9, Audrey Beaton 23.
Hannah-Pamplico 33 Timmonsville 24
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Hailey Rodgers scored a game-high 12 points.
Timmonsville’s Janiya Scott-Rouse scored a team-high 10 points.
T 5 4 10 5 —24
HP 6 6 12 9 — 33
TIMMONSVILLE (24)
Janiya Scott-Rouse 10, Echols 4, Hudson 4, Graham 3, McDowell 3.
Hannah-Pamplico (33)
Peterson 4, Williams 8, Turner 2, Smith 5, Hailey Rodgers 12, Munn 2 .
Kingstree 33 Lake City 29
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Kingstree’s Takiyah McGee scored a team-high seven points.
Jada Dickson scored a game-high 12 points for Lake City.
KINGSTREE (33)
Takiyah McGee 7, Gamble 2, Mention 2, Burgess 6, Goodwin 6, Mention 6, Barr 2.
LAKE CITY (29)
Montgomery 5, Clark 4, Jada Dickson 12, Burgess 2,Green 2, Frierson 4.
Palmetto Christian 45 Laurence Manning 36
SUMTER, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Katherine Burns scored a team-high 11 points at Barons Classic at Wilson Hall.
LAURENCE MANNING (36)
Katherine Burns 11, Anderson 8, Boykin6, Erickson 4, Tindal 4, Thompson 3.
LATE THURSDAY BOYS BASKETBALL South Pointe Christian 68 Emmanuel 51
PAGELAND, S.C.
— Emmanuel’s Jeffery Powell scored a team-high 24 points.
Teammate Dalton Jones added 16 points.
SPC 17 17 15 19—68
ECS 9 17 15 10— 51
EMMANUEL (51)
Dalton Jones 16, Jeffery Powell 24, Batts 4, Jacobs 4, Hendrix 3.
