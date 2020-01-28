McBEE — Carolina Sandhills National Wildlife Refuge began annual controlled burning operations on Jan. 21.
Controlled burning, also called prescribed burning, is the intentional application of fire to meet land management objectives and is essential to maintain the longleaf pine-wiregrass ecosystem that dominates the refuge.
Prescribed burns reduce hazardous fuels that build up in the absence of natural fires.
These prescribed burns help prevent loss of property or life from a wildfire, and are also an effective habitat management tool to eliminate woody fuel build-up.
All refuge prescribed burning operations are conducted under an approved plan that adheres to stringent guidelines for adequate firefighting resources and appropriate weather conditions.
The refuge plans to conduct burns between January and June. All burn plans meet national standards and are developed by qualified and experienced fire management professionals. These plans are extensively reviewed and must receive final approval from the refuge manager prior to ignition.
Firefighters from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and other cooperators will conduct the burns.
Refuge fire management personnel closely monitor weather and fuel conditions to maximize results and minimize smoke impacts on adjacent communities.
Burns will only be conducted during the daytime hours. Highways 1 and 145 may be impacted by smoke for short periods and appropriate signage and/or personnel will be in place for traffic control if needed. Smoke may also be visible from the surrounding areas.
For more information about the refuge’s prescribed fire program, you may contact the refuge office (843-335-8350 or carolinasandhills@fws.gov).
Carolina Sandhills National Wildlife Refuge, established in 1939, contains 46,000 acres of rolling sand hills dominated by the longleaf pine-wiregrass ecosystem. This ecosystem provides for the needs of more than 190 species of birds, 42 species of mammals, 41 species of reptiles and 25 species of amphibians.
More than 800 species of plants have been identified on the refuge, including rare species of pitcher plants, Well’s pixie-moss and the white-wicky.
The refuge is open year-round for wildlife-dependent recreation. Thousands of visitors participate in fishing, wildlife observation, hunting, nature photography, hiking and environmental education programs and events.
