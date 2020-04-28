FLORENCE, S.C. — Ryan Vruggink eats, sleeps and breathes baseball, he said.
So it’s no surprise that the second-year Florence RedWolves coach is as eager as anyone to get back out on the diamond — and he’s hoping that comes sooner rather than later despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“From a stance of wanting to play, that’s 100% on my end,” he said. “As a coach, I miss baseball like crazy. “So I’m definitely hoping we can some kind of summer baseball for sure.”
When exactly that will take place is still up in the air, although the CPL is still on track to start at the end of May.
According to the Associated Press, Major League Baseball is in the early stages of a plan to revise baseball by late June — albeit with no fans.
Vruggink isn’t sure whether or how that would work in the Coastal Plain League, however.
“It would obviously be different,” he said. “In the grand scheme of things, summer baseball is about having fans and being a family-first entertainment option for the people in the CPL towns. I don’t know if that’s an option … but if that's what it comes down to for us to be able to play, then I always say you’ve got to create your energy every once in a while.
“It will just be a lot of energy that will need to be created.”
The season will also have a much different feel in the beginning as well. Players usually arrive game-ready, but with a little more than a two-month layoff, extra care will have to be taken, especially with pitchers.
“It’s going to be a little different early,” Vruggink said. “You hope guys are still working, and if most guys have the means to go outside and play catch with a brother or with their dad, they’re doing that. Guys are going to do what they can do during this time, and hopefully within two, three weeks things will keep going in the right direction and guys can hang out with other baseball players and we can get things back on track.”
Vruggink, who also serves as the University of Texas at Tyler pitching coach, hopes that players can get in some much-needed work before they return to their respective collegiate teams in the fall. That especially includes those who were coming back from injuries this past season and needed the extra innings and at-bats.
“We’ve got seven or eight guys on our team that are supposed to go out and play, and they need to get back on the field along with everyone else,” he said. “We had a development track for those guys that we’ve been working with for one to four years, and not having baseball for possibly six months is going put them behind on that development track.”
