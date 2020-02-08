FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence RedWolves and second-year coach Ryan Vruggink announce the return of Lex Tuten, Duncan Callahan and Ryan Huffman for the 2020 season.
Tuten, a Johnsonville High graduate, is a junior utility player from North Greenville University. He played in 35 games and batted .207 with one home run and 13 RBI for the RedWolves last summer.
“I am really excited to have Lex coming back to spend another summer with us,” Vruggink said. “Lex is a switch-hitting utility player, primarily a catcher, but has the ability to play every position on the field which provides me the opportunity to have extra depth at every position. It is always cool to have local guys, and Lex is an absolute 'baseball guy' who shows up to the yard with energy every single day and is willing to do whatever it takes to help us win.”
Dillon High's Callahan is a redshirt-junior right-handed pitcher from North Greenville University. He appeared in 13 games for the RedWolves last year, going 3-0 with a 2.35 ERA and 26 strikeouts over 23 innings pitched. He also had a save.
“I am really excited about Duncan coming back to spend another summer with us as well,” Vruggink said. “He took some tremendous strides last summer pitching for us and has the ability to have some of the best stuff in the league.”
Huffman is a sophomore right-handed pitcher from Virginia Military Institute. He appeared in 13 games last summer going 0-2 with a 7.58 ERA and 19 strikeouts over a team-high 29 2.3 innings pitched.
“Ryan is another guy that took tremendous strides for us last summer,” Vruggink said. “Ryan has the ability to be a starter and a long reliever and served in both roles last summer and I see him doing both again for us this coming summer as well.”
RedWolves announce Summer Kids Camp dates
The RedWolves will hold their annual Summer Kids Baseball Camp from June 8-11.
The camp allows kids ages 6 to 15 the unique opportunity to learn from their favorite RedWolves players and coaches on the same field as the RedWolves play.
Each day of camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon. Early drop off for working parents will be available starting at 7:30 a.m.
For more information or to sign up for the camp, please call the RedWolves office at 843-629-0700 or visit florenceredwolves.com.
Host families needed
The RedWolves are looking for host families to provide room and board to RedWolves players for the upcoming season.
If interested, please email RedWolves General Manager Barbara Osborne at barbara@florenceredwolves.com or call the RedWolves office at 843-629-0700.
