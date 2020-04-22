FLORENCE, S.C. — The Coastal Plain League has been pitching in during the COVID-19 pandemic with a special campaign that was launched last week.
Along with all 15 teams, the CPL is collecting face masks as part of its “Stitch by Stitch” campaign benefiting local health care providers.
"Our fans and communities have always been dear to us; and our teams have been working to stay engaged with them through this difficult time," CPL Commissioner Justin Sellers said in a statement. "Right now, the health care profession is our first line of defense. We feel that this initiative is a great way for our teams and fans to get involved together and help our local health care providers in their time of need."
The CPL and its member teams — including the Florence RedWolves — are asking for donations from any and all fans capable of sewing masks based on specifications from the Center for Disease Control (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html). There are downloadable PDFs of the process as well as a YouTube video for those interested in learning how to make the masks.
“I think it’s an absolutely wonderful idea,” RedWolves General Manager Barbara Osborne said. “I’ve asked the league to post on their list that if anyone would like to make them (in Florence) that they go to McLeod (Regional Medical Center).”
Osborne said anyone interested in making and donating masks can contact her at barbara@florenceredwolves.com or the CPL itself. The league has a listing of all local health care providers, including clinics and hospitals, located on its website at https://www.coastalplain.com/sports/bsb/2018-19/releases/20200414ldsenl.
“I think it’s not only a great campaign, but it also goes along with adding to what people should be doing in terms of social distancing and staying home and keeping safe,” Osborne said. “And the CPL really came up with a wonderful idea that every team is involved in and trying to help out as best we can.”
Any health care provider that would like to be added to the league’s list, or wants more information on the initiative, should contact Shelby Hilliard at shelbyh@coastalplain.com.
The campaign was started in response to not only the shortage of face masks for health care workers, but for their patients as well as those in assisted living facilities, the CPL said in its release.
