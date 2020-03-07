Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... LUMBER NEAR LUMBERTON AFFECTING ROBESON COUNTY NC ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... WACCAMAW AT CONWAY AFFECTING HORRY COUNTY SC BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY AFFECTING DARLINGTON AND FLORENCE COUNTIES SC PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM THE FLOOD WATERS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE AT WEATHER.GOV/ILM UNDER THE "RIVERS AND LAKES" LINK. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY. * UNTIL LATE SUNDAY NIGHT. * AT 9:00 AM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 10.31 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 10.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 10.4 FEET BY THIS EVENING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON. * IMPACT...AT 10.5 FEET...FLOODWATERS BEGIN TO AFFECT PORTIONS OF EAST BLACK CREEK ROAD. &&