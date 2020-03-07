FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence RedWolves and second-year coach Ryan Vruggink announce the addition of Ryan Steinhauer, Jack Brodsky and Cory Poulsen to the 2020 pitching staff.
Steinhauer is a freshman left-handed pitcher from Saginaw Valley State University. He is a native of Saline, Michigan.
“Ryan will be joining us following his first year of college baseball at Saginaw Valley State in Michigan,” Vruggink said. “He has already made a big impact in the early season for the Cardinals, appearing in four of their nine games and having one victory and two saves all in relief. Ryan is a guy that has shown the moment is not going to be too big for him and pounds the zone. I can see Ryan serving in a multitude of roles for us this summer, from back-end innings all the way to starting.”
Brodsky is a sophomore right-handed pitcher from Emory University. He is a native of Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.
Last season as a freshman for the Eagles, Brodsky appeared in 15 games going 6-4 with a save and a 5.34 ERA with 32 strikeouts over 30 1/3 innings pitched.
“Jack will be joining us from Emory University where he is in his sophomore season,” Vruggink said. “The old coach from Fayetteville last summer was his pitching coach this fall before accepting a position in professional baseball and had nothing but great things to say about Jack on and off the field. So far this year, Jack leads Emory in innings pitched with 17 and has 17 strikeouts and a 3.71 ERA to go with it. Jack will hopefully continue to be a starter for us this summer.”
Poulsen is a sophomore right-handed pitcher from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. He is a native of Bel Air, Maryland.
Last season as a freshman for the Hawks, Poulsen appeared in 20 games going 1-1 with three saves and a 12.38 ERA with 21 strikeouts over 24 innings pitched.
“Cory is entering his sophomore year at Maryland Eastern Shore where he has had some early success to the young season,” Vruggink said. “Appearing in four of the nine games they have played so far, Cory has yet to give up a run in his 5.2 innings of relief and has an opponent batting average of .111, which is best on the team. Cory will be a part of the back end of the bullpen for us this summer.”
RedWolves announce June 8-11 dates for Summer Kids Camp
The RedWolves will hold their annual Summer Kids Baseball Camp from June 8-11.
The camp allows kids ages 6 to 15 the unique opportunity to learn from their favorite RedWolves players and coaches on the same field as the RedWolves play.
Each day of camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon. Early drop- off for working parents will be available starting at 7:30 a.m.
For more information or to sign up for the camp, call the RedWolves office at 843-629-0700 or visit florenceredwolves.com.
Host families needed
The RedWolves are looking for host families to provide room and board to RedWolves players for the upcoming season.
If interested, email RedWolves general manager Barbara Osborne at barbara@florenceredwolves.com or call the RedWolves office at 843-629-0700.
