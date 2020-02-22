FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence RedWolves and second-year coach Ryan Vruggink have announced the additions of Jack Liberatore, Parker Maddox and David Webb to the 2020 pitching staff.
Liberatore is a redshirt-sophomore right-handed pitcher from Ohio University. He is a native of Greensburg, Pennsylvania. In his first start of 2020, Liberatore tossed five innings striking out three and only allowing one run picking up the win for Ohio on Feb. 15.
“Jack is another name that RedWolves fans may remember because he was supposed to join us last summer before a small injury kept him from coming down,” Vruggink said. “Jack had a really good campaign for the Bobcats last spring as a freshman, starting 14 games with a 3.61 ERA. Jack is a strike thrower and someone that is going to come at you with good stuff. I anticipate him being one of our starters for the summer and taking the ball and giving us the chance to win every time he is on the mound.”
Maddox is a freshman right-handed pitcher from Ohio University. He is a native of Columbus, Indiana. Maddox made his college debut for Ohio on Feb. 15 by striking out two over an inning of relief.
“Parker is another member from Ohio that will be joining us this summer,” Vruggink said. “Coach Wamsley, who has now moved onto professional baseball, was someone that I developed a great relationship with last year having had three members from the Bobcats on the team and was one of the first people that I reached out to when I began making the roster for this summer. Parker is a talented, hard-throwing young arm that will throw back-end innings for Ohio this year and I look for him to contribute in a similar role this summer for us.”
Webb is junior right-handed pitcher from Southeast Missouri State. He is a native of Chesterfield, Missouri.
“David is someone who I am really familiar with having coached him for two years at the junior college that I previously worked at and he is probably one of my favorite stories to add with that,” Vruggink said. “He developed a ton over those two years and turned into one of the best back-end arms in our region as a sophomore and I see him being a very talented back-end arm in the Ohio Valley Conference as well for the Redhawks. Last year at Mineral Area College, Webb threw 38 innings for us and had five saves in 18 appearances. In those 38 innings, he struck out 48 batters and was a big piece to the success that they had.
"RedWolves fans can expect to see Webb in high leverage situations late in games for this coming summer.”
RedWolves announce Summer Kids Camp dates
The RedWolves will hold their annual Summer Kids Baseball Camp from June 8-11.
The camp allows kids ages 6 to 15 the unique opportunity to learn from their favorite RedWolves players and coaches on the same field as the RedWolves play.
Each day of camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon. Early drop- off for working parents will be available starting at 7:30 a.m.
For more information or to sign up for the camp, call the RedWolves office at 843-629-0700 or visit florenceredwolves.com.
Host families needed
The RedWolves are looking for host families to provide room and board to RedWolves players for the upcoming season.
If interested, email RedWolves general manager Barbara Osborne at barbara@florenceredwolves.com or call the RedWolves office at 843-629-0700.
