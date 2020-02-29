FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence RedWolves and second-year coach Ryan Vruggink announce the additions of Turner Hill, Hayden Ebrecht and Spencer Harbert to the 2020 lineup.
Hill is a junior outfielder from Malone University. He is a native of Marietta, Ohio. So far this season, Hill has appeared in two games batting .429 with a walk and stolen base.
“Turner is entering his junior year at Malone University where he is a big part of the Pioneers baseball team,” Vruggink said. “As a sophomore, Turner started in 50 games and is a predominantly corner outfielder. He led the team in average and hits and went on to have a great summer in the Great Lakes Collegiate League following the season. Turner is going to bring a veteran presence to the lineup and be someone who handles the bat extremely well all summer.”
Ebrecht is redshirt freshman outfielder from Dallas Baptist University. He is a native of Katy, Texas.
“Hayden is a redshirt freshman at Dallas Baptist and is coming off an injury from his true freshman year,” Vruggink said. “In DBU’s early season, Hayden has played in some role each game.”
So far this season for the Patriots, Ebrecht has appeared in five games batting .250 with one RBI, two walks and a stolen base.
“Hayden is a go-get-it center fielder and will be a really valuable piece to our team this summer as someone that will provide great defense in center field and someone that can be a part of the top of the lineup and get us going early,” Vruggink said.
Harbert is a redshirt sophomore first baseman and outfielder from Ohio University. He is a native of Middletown, Delaware.
“Spencer is in his first year at Ohio University following a year at Hartford Community College where he was a major part of the Fighting Owls team,” Vruggink said. “In junior college, Spencer hit .388 with 11 home runs and 51 RBI.”
Harbert has appeared in four games this season for the Bobcats batting .200 with one home run, one RBI and a walk.
“Spencer will be a middle of the order type bat and give us a chance to lose a ball any time he is up to bat,” Vruggink said.
RedWolves announce Summer Kids Camp dates
The RedWolves will hold their annual Summer Kids Baseball Camp from June 8-11.
The camp allows kids ages 6 to 15 the unique opportunity to learn from their favorite RedWolves players and coaches on the same field as the RedWolves play.
Each day of camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon. Early drop- off for working parents will be available starting at 7:30 a.m.
For more information or to sign up for the camp, call the RedWolves office at 843-629-0700 or visit florenceredwolves.com.
Host families needed
The RedWolves are looking for host families to provide room and board to RedWolves players for the upcoming season.
If interested, email RedWolves general manager Barbara Osborne at barbara@florenceredwolves.com or call the RedWolves office at 843-629-0700.
