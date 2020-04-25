FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence RedWolves and second-year head coach Ryan Vruggink announce the additions of Nick Picariello and Ryan Lashley to the 2020 pitching staff.
Picariello is a junior right-handed pitcher from West Chester. He is a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Last year for the Rams, Picariello appeared in 14 games going 2-2 with a save, 2.63 ERA and 30 strikeouts over 24 innings pitched.
“Nick will be joining us from West Chester, with his teammate Justin Horn,” Vruggink said. “Nick has been a big piece for the Rams in his career. I am excited to add Nick because he has swing and miss type stuff that will be a big addition to have in the back end of the bullpen.”
Lashley is a sophomore right-handed pitcher from Eckerd College. He is a native of Boynton Beach, Florida. As a freshman in 2019, Lashley appeared in 13 games going 0-1 with a 5.14 ERA and 20 strikeouts over 21 innings pitched.
“Ryan will be joining us from the Triton baseball program where we have already mentioned several players from that program on the 2020 roster,” Vruggink said. “Ryan had a really good summer last year in Florida and is a really big, physical body that will be a big addition on the mound. Ryan had a little injury early in the spring that prevented him from seeing the mound during the shortened season, but he is on track to be ready for the summer and I am excited to see him work.”
RedWolves Summer Kids Camp set for June 8-11
The RedWolves will hold their annual Summer Kids Baseball Camp from June 8-11.
The camp allows kids ages 6 to 15 the unique opportunity to learn from their favorite RedWolves players and coaches on the same field as the RedWolves play.
Each day of camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon. Early drop-off for working parents will be available starting at 7:30 a.m.
Cost is $90 per camper, and this year will feature a fun water day on Thursday.
For more information or to sign up for the camp, call the RedWolves office at 843-629-0700 or visit florenceredwolves.com.
Host families needed
The RedWolves are looking for host families to provide room and board to RedWolves players for the upcoming season.
If interested, email RedWolves general manager Barbara Osborne at barbara@florenceredwolves.com or call the RedWolves office at 843-629-0700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.