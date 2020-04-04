FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence RedWolves and second-year coach Ryan Vruggink announce the additions of Will Hart, Kevin Dubrule and Justin Horn to the 2020 roster.
Hart is a freshman left-handed pitcher from Army West Point. He is a native of Madison, New Jersey.
“Will is coming off of his first year in college baseball and was actually one of the few lefties that the Knights had on their pitching staff, so he led them in appearances with nine, including one start, and threw 12 innings,” Vruggink said. “In those 12 innings, Will also had 12 strikeouts so he is going to come after guys with pretty good stuff. I see Will doing a little bit of everything for our pitching staff this summer.”
Dubrule is a freshman infielder from Army West Point. He is a native of Venice, Florida.
“Kevin is another Army Knight that will be joining us for the summer coming off his first year of college baseball,” Vruggink said. “Kevin started and played in all but one game this year for the Knights. In the short season, he hit .282 with 11 hits and two doubles.”
“The one thing you know you are getting when you sign guys from any of the military academy schools is a different breed of worker,” Vruggink continued. “These two are going to be high-end character guys that I can’t wait to get to work with.”
Horn is a junior infielder from West Chester University. He is a native of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania. For the Rams in 2019, Horn batted .324 with three home runs and 37 RBI in 47 games.
“Justin will be joining us from the Ram baseball program of West Chester in Pennsylvania,” Vruggink said. “RedWolves fans may remember West Chester is where Zach Rice and Culver Hughes, who were on the team last summer, attended school. Justin is coming off a great short season where he was hitting .400 with two home runs to add in nine games. He led a very talented Ram baseball team in runs and triples. Fans can expect Justin to be a very integral part of the team this summer.”
RedWolves Summer Kids Camp set for June 8-11
The RedWolves will hold their annual Summer Kids Baseball Camp from June 8-11.
The camp allows kids ages 6 to 15 the unique opportunity to learn from their favorite RedWolves players and coaches on the same field as the RedWolves play.
Each day of camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon. Early drop- off for working parents will be available starting at 7:30 a.m.
For more information or to sign up for the camp, call the RedWolves office at 843-629-0700 or visit florenceredwolves.com.
Host families needed
The RedWolves are looking for host families to provide room and board to RedWolves players for the upcoming season.
If interested, email RedWolves general manager Barbara Osborne at barbara@florenceredwolves.com or call the RedWolves office at 843-629-0700.
